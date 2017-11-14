Up-close in Mansfield

TEEN GET CRAFTY (13-17YRS)
WHEN: Thursday, November 16 - 4 pm to 5:30pm
Get Crafty for Teens @ MPL. Enjoy making crafts? Come join us on each month and make a monthly themed craft. Call the library for more information on the craft. Registration opens two weeks prior to the program. Program is free and limited to ages 13-17.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Yolanda Botello
LAST DAY FOR KIDS ZONE FALL AND WINTER CAMPS REGISTRATION
WHEN: Friday, November 17 - 9am
Join us for fun field trips, crafts, classes, speakers, and more! Fall and Winter Break Kids Zone Camps are scheduled on a daily basis, with spots filling up quickly! See the MAC front desk for agendas and more information. Multi-child discounts apply. Early drop off available at 7:30 am for $3/day for winter dates.
COST: $30 per day
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680
LEAVE THE LEAVES
WHEN: Saturday, November 18 - 9am to 10am
Fall is here, and so are the leaves! Would you like to do something useful with all those leaves instead of packing them into big brown bags from the home improvement store? Join us to learn the basics of composting and mulching with your autumn leaves. Pre-registration required.
COST: $7/$9
Save $2 with early registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680
WILD ABOUT NATURE
WHEN: Tuesday, November 21 - 2pm to 3pm
Join us as we learn about local wildlife that inhabits Oliver Nature Park. You will get an up-close look at animal specimens and meet our Wildlife Ambassadors. This program will take place in the amphitheater at Oliver Nature Park.Guests ages two years and older must pre-register for this program, including parents.
Notes:
▪ This program is developed for guests of all ages.
▪ Please remember to leave your pets at home.
▪ Guests ages 2 years and older must pre-register for this program, including parents.
▪ This program will take place in the amphitheater at Oliver Nature Park.
COST: $7/$9 - Save $2 with early registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680.
HOLIDAY GREASE ROUNDUP
WHEN: Monday, November 27 to Monday, January 8, 2018
Don't pour your holiday grease down the drain—round it up and recycle it for free instead!
Holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, with its fried turkeys, buttery foods, and gravy, can be hard on the diet—and on pipes and sewer systems. When fats, oils, and grease are washed down the drain, they stick to the inside of pipes, hardening and building up until they cause clogs and sewer backups. This can cause sewage to overflow into homes, streets, and local waterways. Whether the repairs are in your home or on the street, it can be costly and inconvenient. If the sewer overflows, city crews have to shut down streets, tying up traffic and increasing expenses for both residents and municipalities.
So instead of washing your grease down the drain, participate in the Holiday Grease Roundup and recycle it for free!
The City of Mansfield is joining other cities around the metroplex in this regional grease roundup by offering a self-service drop-off location for used grease and cooking oil at the Environmental Collection Center at 616 S. Wisteria St. The recycling container will be outside the gates of the ECC so you can bring your grease at your own convenience.
The collected cooking oil and grease will be recycled into biodiesel or biogas, which reduces landfill waste and produces an alternative fuel that is clean and green.
WHERE: Environmental Collection Center, 616 S. Wisteria St
COST: Free
CONTACT INFORMATION: David Macias, 817-728-3655
Comments