Tour of Homes event sure to enhance Christmas spirit

The Mansfield Women’s Club - (MWC) Holiday Home Tour is fast approaching. The popular event, scheduled Sunday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., will conclude the City’s Hometown Holidays 3-day weekend.
Attendees will enjoy holiday delights such as Christmas décor, the smell of fresh-baked gingerbread and Christmas cookies and the sound Christmas music.
“One thing for sure, these five beautiful homes will be a splendid way to enhance your holidays,” Mariyln Gerloff,said. “You might even run into longtime friends or the Pickle Queens along the tour. After all, this is one of the most popular social event of the year in Mansfield. Some groups are known to rent their own limo driver and bring along a basket of beverages and snacks to enjoy while touring the Mansfield homes on the tour.”
She said the tour makes a great gift for friends and family members, a terrific company outing for owners to treat staff members, and a delightful afternoon to spend with family and best friends.
MWC Fundraiser Committee Chair, Launa Barboza, and Tour of Homes Chair Kathleen Powers, have done an excellent job organizing this popular event.
“With all the wonderful decorated homes, the MWC Holiday Home Tour officially kicks off the Christmas Season, so you will not want to miss it! The Mansfield Women’s Club is a philanthropic 501(c) 3 non-profit organization where we focus on helping especially women and children. We could never take on this fundraising program without the support of our local sponsors,” said Launa Barboza.
This year’s sponsorship co-chairs, Barbara Gulledge and Christine Yancey were thrilled with the great support from Mansfield businesses: Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Dura-Tech Processes, Inc, Frost Bank, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Mouser Electronics, RJ Carroll, and United Dermatology are among our major sponsors. Minuteman Press sponsored the printing for the tour tickets and raffle tickets, and once again Fast Signs in Arlington helped us with yard signs. Gwendolyn’s Photography has taken the home photos for many years. The Mansfield Women’s Club is deeply grateful for the support of our community business leaders who have helped them to make this year’s Mansfield Women’s Club fundraising program a great success
Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at Tom Thumb Grocery Store at the corner of Walnut Creek Dr and Hwy 287 and at Poured Wine Store, located at 1601 East Debbie Lane in Mansfield. The ticket is the map for planning your route for the tour. To map your adventure, visit: mansfieldwomensclub.com. It is important to note that children under the age of 12 are not permitted and wheel chairs cannot be accommodated inside these homes.
Again, this year their Christmas fundraising efforts includes the sale of $10 raffle tickets. The major raffle item is a pair of diamond earrings (valued at $1400) designed and donated by John Pressley at Mansfield Fine Jewelry. The second and third place items on these tickets are gift cards for $500 each which were donated by Becky Hearne, RE/MAX Pinnacle and the Mansfield Women’s Club members. The fourth raffle item is a Dinner for 8 at Fontana’s Fine Cuisine valued at $300. Our Raffle Tickets will be on sale in the kitchen of each of the Holiday Home Tour houses. Be sure to bring along a little cash as you tour the homes so you can take advantage of the chance to win one of these fabulous prizes. The drawings will be held at the conclusion of the Tour on December 3rd at El Primo’s Restaurant. The lucky winner notified via phone, text, or email that night.
For more information and sponsorship opportunities go to www.mansfieldwomensclub.com or call Kathleen Powers at 817-932-2329.
