Up-close in Mansfield

MANSFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING
WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 8 - 6 pm to 7:30pm
Monthly library board meeting.
COST: Free
PAINTING IN THE LIBRARY FOR ADULTS (18+)
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 9 - 6 pm to 7 pm
Join Mansfield Public Library in learning how to create beautiful works of art. Our painting instructor will teach you different techniques and methods to create some great watercolor paintings. Programs are limited to 18 & up and space is limited. Registration is required. Please note registration opens two weeks prior to the program.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
VETERAN'S DAY PARADE
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 - 10am to 12 pm
Honor our service members at Mansfield's Veteran's Day Parade on November 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. Parade will follow route below and end at R. L Anderson Stadium with an honorary salute at approximately 11:30 a.m.
veterans day parade
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Daniel Kinnel, 817-584-5997
MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY: SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING (PG-13)
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 - 1pm to 3 pm
Join us for a movie matinee at Mansfield Public Library. No registration required and program is free. Popcorn will be provided.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
NATURE AT NIGHT
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 - 5:30pm to 8 pm
Join us for an exciting evening exploring nature at night. There will be many activities taking place including games, crafts, owl pellet dissection, glow-in-the-dark geology, making s'mores by the campfire, live animals, and night hikes with a naturalist. We will try to identify some of the sounds and sights of natural night life! Pre-registration required for all ages, including parents.
Notes:
Every child must have at least one adult attending and registrar for the event.
Everyone, including parents, must be registered for this event.
Wear weather-appropriate clothes and comfortable shoes.
No need for a flashlight; our eyes adjust to the darkness.
Please remember to leave your pets at home.
COST: $12/$14
Save $2 with early registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680
PET THERAPY OPPORTUNITIES
On Saturday, Nov. 11th, Pet Partners are planning a “meet and greet” from 10 a.m. until noon. The non-profit will meet at Rose Park for people interested in pet therapy opportunities with their animal. Members will be there with therapy dogs and have handouts explaining the steps to become involved in pet therapy and answer questions and meet their dogs.
FAMILY PLACE PLAYTIME
WHEN: Wednesday, November 15 - 12 pm to 2 pm
Come in for open playtime in our new Family Place Library area. Bring your young children to play with others while building skill through play. Parents are required to remain with children at all times.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Yolanda Botello
Comments