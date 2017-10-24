Up-close in Mansfield

ATHLETIC FIELD MASTER PLAN MEETING
WHEN: Thursday, October 26 - 6 pm
What will Mansfield's athletic fields look like in ten years?
Help the City of Mansfield plan our athletic fields for the next ten years and beyond at our Master Plan Open Forum. Each meeting will have a presentation from planners and open house forum before and after to take public input and feedback that will help shape our goals, priorities and plans.
These identical meetings will cover plans for and changes to:
▪ Michael L. Skinner Sports Complex
▪ James McKnight Park East
▪ Clayton W. Chandler Park
▪ McClendon Park West
▪ McClendon Park East
▪ Philip Thompson Soccer Complex
▪ Hardy Allmon Soccer Complex
and any future development needs and location options.
Identical meetings will be held Wednesday, Oct. 25 and Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6pm at the Chris Burkett Service Center, 620 S. Wisteria Lane.
Can’t attend? Call 817-804-5794 to get more information or voice your input.
Email parkpics@mansfieldtexas.gov with your ideas
Or watch the presentation live online: Facebook.com/MansfieldTxParks
COST: No cost to attend, public invited and welcomed.
CONTACT INFORMATION : Mansfield Parks & Recreation Senior Park Planner James Fish, 817-804-5794
GET CRAFTY @ THE MANSFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WHEN: Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:30pmAdd to Calendar
Get Crafty @ MPL. Enjoy making crafts? Come join us on the 4th Thursday of each month and make a monthly themed craft. Each month will feature a different craft. Programs are limited to 18 & up. Space is limited.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
BOO BASH
WHEN: Friday, October 27 - 6pm to 9pm
Gather your little goblins for a hauntingly festive Halloween celebration at the MAC! Boo Bash is a carnival-style night of games, crafts, snacks and lots of candy, designed for safe and organized Halloween fun. The activities are geared towards children ages 2-6 but all ages are welcome. Parents MUST attend with children, and anyone age 2Y+ must register.
Register online early to save; tickets will be limited. ALL tickets at the door will be $10/person regardless of age.
Sign up today and get ready for some spooky, spectacular fun!
COST: $7/ages 2-11Y
$3/ages 12+
$10/all ages at the door
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680
2017 MANSFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT FALL FESTIVAL
WHEN: Saturday, October 28, - 5pm to 9pm
The Mansfield Police Department is hosting its annual Fall Festival, Saturday, October 28th at Rose Park, 303 N. Walnut Creek. We are now accepting applications for vendors. Food, bounce houses, hay ride, safe fun for the whole family. Contact our Community Resources Division at 817-276-4725 for a vendor application or email Officer Kerr at douglas.kerr@mansfieldtexas.gov
WHERE: Katherine Rose Park, 303 N. Walnut Creek, Mansfield, Texas 76063
COST: FREE
INTERNATIONAL OBSERVE THE MOON NIGHT
WHEN: Saturday, October 28, - 6:30pm to 8pm
Join Mansfield Public Library in conjunction with Forth Worth Astronomical Society in celebrating International Moon Festival (InOMN). International Observe the Moon Night (InOMN) is an annual worldwide public event that encourages observation and appreciation of the Moon. We will meet at the library courtyard to view the moon. No registration is required for this program and equipment will be provided.
WHERE: Mansfield Public Library-courtyard
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Yolanda Botello
YOGA IN THE LIBRARY
WHEN: Tuesday, November 7 - 6pm to 7pm
Have you ever wanted to try yoga but felt you didn't know where to start? Well look no further we have an All-Levels Yoga class just for you in the library! No prior yoga experience is needed. No registration is required. Please make sure to bring your own yoga mats. Yoga classes will occur on the first Tuesday of the month from 6-7pm. Program is limited to 18 & up.
COST: Free
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
