Up-close in Mansfield

FAMILY PLACE PLAYTIME
WHEN: Friday, October 20, 2017 - Noon to 2pm
Come in for open playtime in our new Family Place Library area. Bring your young children to play with others while building skill through play. Parents are required to remain with children at all times.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Yolanda Botello
FALL MINI BIO BLITZ
WHEN: Saturday, October 21 - 9am to Noon
Nature lovers are invited to join us for a Fall mini bio blitz where we will document the organisms at Oliver Nature Park. Whether you’re an experienced iNaturalist or just learning, we will be there to help you document and upload your finds! Bring your camera or smart phone to take pictures. No registration required.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center - 817-728-3680
GET GROWING MANSFIELD- GARDEN & LANDSCAPE DESIGN
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21 - 10 am to 11am
Attend the “Get Growing Mansfield” gardening series, taught by Mansfield resident Mary Elizabeth Phillips at the Mansfield Farmer’s Market. This series is sponsored by Mansfield Water Utilities.
Classes are open to everyone, at all levels of gardening. Attendees are entered into a prize drawing.
This week’s topic is Garden & Landscape Design — your property is your canvas, so how do you create a masterpiece with plants and other elements? Specifics on designing for wildlife, bees, butterflies, energy savings, and privacy/noise control.
WHERE: The Garden Tent is located near the snow cone stand.
COST: Free
CONTACT INFORMATION
water@mansfieldtexas.gov
LET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD: REGISTER TO VOTE OR UPDATE YOUR VOTER INFORMATION
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21 - 10:30am
Exercising the right to vote is one of the most powerful ways you can have a say in how your local, state, and federal governments are run. However, before you can participate in any election, you must first register to vote. It takes less than a minute to register! We will have volunteer deputy registrars at the library to help you figure out if you are already registered, determine if your information is up to date and assist you in getting registered. Program is free and no registration is required.
WHERE: Mansfield Public Library
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
JUNIOR ANGLERS CLASS
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 22 - 4pm to 7pm
Junior Angler classes provide activities that introduce youth (ages 6+) to the life-long sport of fishing. The classes accentuate active learning by following a hands-on format. Class participants will practice new skills, solve problems, and make decisions. The primary goals of the classes are to: 1) provide young anglers with confidence in their basic fishing knowledge and skills, 2) promote ethical behavior in fishing and towards aquatic habitats, and 3) instill in young anglers the desire to get out and go fishing. Registration required.
Notes:
▪ Each child participant must register for this program.
▪ Please leave pets at home.
▪ Wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes.
▪ Parents are required to stay with their children for this class.
COST: $23/$28
Save $5 with early registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680.
