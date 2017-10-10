Up close in Mansfield

MANSFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING
WHEN: Wednesday, October 11 - 6pm to 7:30pm
DESCRIPTION: Monthly library board meeting.
COST: Free
AFTERSCHOOL ART CLUB
WHEN: Thursday, October 12 - 4pm to 5pm
DESCRIPTION: Come learn about an artist, their techniques and participate in a hands on art project. Open to all school age children. Each program requires registration. Registration will be available two weeks prior to the program. Visit the library or call 817-728-3690 to register.
Topics:
▪ October: Friedensreich Hundertwasser & My Home
Learn about architecture with Friedensreich Hundertwasser. What are the happy buildings? Why does every window look different? Why are there trees growing on top of the houses? Find answers to all of those questions and any other ones you may have.
▪ November: Camille Pissarro & Harvest
Enjoy the fall. Learn about one-point perspective with Camille Pissarro and explore his harvest paintings.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Yolanda Botello
GHOST STORIES AND SPOOKY TALES
WHEN: Friday, October 13 - 6pm to 7pm
DESCRIPTION: Mansfield Public Library brings you Twice Upon a Time Storytellers presenting family friendly Ghost Stories and Spooky Tales. All ages are welcome and no registration is required.
This program will be at the Farr Best Theater, 109 N Main St, Mansfield, TX 76063.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Yolanda Botello
MULCH MADNESS GIVEAWAY
WHEN: Saturday, October 14 - 8:30am to 11:30am
DESCRIPTION: Free mulch will be available to Mansfield residents October 14 and October 28, weather permitting.
Residents are required to bring their own containers, truck or trailers. This is a self-load event. There will be no large equipment on site.
Tree limbs and brush are only accepted during the bi-annual Chunk Your Junk/Shred Day events that occur in the Spring and Fall. More information about these events can be found on the city calendar.
WHERE: 24 N. Mitchell Rd
COST: Free
CONTACT INFORMATION: water@mansfieldtexas.gov
I-NATURALIST
WHEN: Tuesday, October 17 - 5pm to 6pm
DESCRIPTION: Joins us at the Mansfield Public Library for iNaturalist 101 and learn about becoming a citizen scientist! This free program will introduce you to the iNaturalist app, how to use it, and get you prepared for the Fall Mini Bio Blitz at Oliver Nature Park on October 21 st 9am-noon. Remember to bring your smart phone and download the iNaturalist app prior to attending.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Yolanda Botello
FAMILY PLACE PLAYTIME
WHEN: Wednesday, October 18 - Noon to 2 pm
DESCRIPTION: Come in for open playtime in our new Family Place Library area. Bring your young children to play with others while building skill through play. Parents are required to remain with children at all times.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Yolanda Botello
