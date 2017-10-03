Up-close in Mansfield

CHUNK YOUR JUNK AND SHRED DAY
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7 - 8am to 12pm
Chunk Your Junk and Shred Day are a chance for residents to bring in their old, bulky items that are too large to set out for regular curbside pickup AND their boxes of materials to be shredded free of cost to the Environmental Collection Center.
Items can include: washers, dryers, other appliances, mattresses, box springs, couches, furniture, scrap metal, car batteries, cooking oil, tree limbs/brush (take to 24 N. Mitchell Road), tires anything else that is too big to be picked up by regular curbside service
To expedite your drop-off, please keep your bulky items separated and your trash in bags! No more than 10 bags or boxes of paper to be shredded will be accepted. All shredding is done on-site.
Proof of residency (utility bill or driver's license) is required at the gate. Staff will be available to help unload your vehicle. All children must remain inside the vehicle while dropping off the materials.
Remember: all gently used items will be donated to the Wesley Mission Center Thrift Shop. This is located in the First United Methodist Church parking lot at 777 Walnut Creek Dr.
We do not accept any materials from businesses or contractors! Do not bring: roofing material, chemicals, wet paint, motor oil, pesticides, fertilizers, cleaning products, pharmaceuticals, butane/propane tanks, or electronics. Most of these items are accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off events. HHW drop-off events occur the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. AND the Thursday and Friday prior to the second Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Check the city calendar for upcoming dates.
(If you are elderly or disabled and need assistance bringing items to the Environmental Collection Center please contact water@mansfieldtexas.gov or call 817-728-3655. Items must be placed on the curb for pick up. )
WHERE: Mansfield Environmental Collection Center
Cost - Free
INVASIVE SPECIES
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7 - 9am to 10am
Plants and animals that are not native to an area can spell trouble for the ecosystem. What are some of the invasive species that are unwelcome in the DFW area? How much damage can be done by small animals like mussels and beetles? Join a naturalist at Oliver Nature Park to get answers to these questions, and learn what you can do to help keep Mansfield safe from the species invasion! Preregistration required.
Notes: Wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. This class is geared towards adults and older children. We will meet in the amphitheater at Oliver Nature Park.
COST: $7/$9
Save $2 with early registration!
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680
FALL NIGHT ON THE TOWN
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7 - 4pm to 8pm
Join us for a night out in your favorite Mansfield parks with your friends and neighbors! Enjoy entertainment, face painting, games and more in this free event for the whole family.
COST: FREE
FAMILY GAME TIME AT THE LIBRARY
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 10 - 5pm to 7pm
Family Game Time...fun for the whole family. Stop by the library, play some games and make new friends. Scrabble, Uno, Memory, Dominos, Chess, Quickcups, Candy Land, and Jenga are just a few of the games that you and your family can enjoy playing. No registration required. Family Game Time is a come and go event and is open to all ages. Games provided by the library.
COST: Free
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
MANSFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 11 - 6pm to 7:30pm
DESCRIPTION: Monthly library board meeting.
COST: Free
Mansfield Historical Society Museum & Heritage Center host annual luncheon
Saturday, October 21, at MISD Great Room, 11a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Mansfield Historical Society Museum & Heritage Center will host the annual luncheon at the Mansfield ISD Administration in the Great Room off Walnut Creek Drive and Broad Street. The program speaker will be Raymond Meeks and his sister, Sandra Meeks Myers. Their topic will be Meeks family and Sprinkle family. Cotton Patch will cater the lunch. Reservations are required by October 18th. Tickets are $20 each. Please go by the museum or call Vern Raven at 817-473-4250 to make your reservation.
