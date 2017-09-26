Fall and winter camp registration opens

Despite the weather forecasts, last Friday was the official start of the fall season. That means the holidays, and accompanying school breaks, will be here before you know it. Mansfield Parks and Recreation has a great selection of camps to keep your kiddos busy and entertained while you prepare for celebrations or squeeze in a few more days of work.
Registration for all fall and winter break camps opened Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m., either online or at the Mansfield Activities Center, 106 S. Wisteria St. These camps tend to fill very quickly so mark your calendars now to log on and reserve your space.
Kids Zone 6-12Y
Kids Zone is one of our most popular recreation programs, a full-day camp that includes field trips, crafts, classes, speakers and more. Fall and winter break camps are registered by the individual day, so you can schedule exactly what works for your family. Kids Zone is held at the Mansfield Activities Center, 106 S Wisteria St.
▪ $30/day 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
▪ $33/day 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Basketball Camp 7-15Y
All levels are welcome for these mini camps to work on individual skills and mental toughness. Our focus will include: ball handling, shooting, defense, footwork, life skills, basketball IQ, off-ball movement and more. Each session is three or four days, 9 a.m.-noon. Basketball Camp is held at the Mansfield Activities Center, 106 S Wisteria St.
▪ $50/session
▪ Thanksgiving Break, Nov. 20-22
▪ Winter Break 1, Dec. 26-29
▪ Winter Break 2, Jan. 2-5
Soccer Shots Camp 4-10Y
Soccer Shots is an engaging children’s soccer program with a focus on character development. Our caring team positively impacts children’s lives on and off the field through best-in-class coaching, communication and curriculum. Our expert-approved curriculum is age appropriate and aligns with childhood education standards. Fall break camp is three days, winter is four days, both 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Soccer Shots Camp is held at Katherine Rose Memorial Park, 303 N. Walnut Creek Drive.
▪ $40/session
▪ Thanksgiving Break, Nov. 20-22
▪ Winter Break 2, Jan. 2-5
TGA Premier Youth Tennis Camp 5-14Y
This is a perfect fit for any child looking to learn the game or sharpen their skills. TGA stands for Teach, Grow, Achieve and is the first and only National Tennis Enrichment Program in the U.S. Tennis skills will be taught and developed through physical activity, character development, and academic lessons. Campers who register one week prior to start date receive a free tennis racket. Fall Break camp is three days, Winter is four days, both 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. TGA Tennis Camp is held at Chandler Park, 1530 N. Walnut Creek Drive.
▪ $75/session
▪ Thanksgiving Break, Nov. 20-22
▪ Winter Break 2, Jan. 2-5
Volleyball Camp 6-18Y
Bump, set and spike the day away with us. Volleyball Camp will train all skill levels on passing, hitting, serving, setting and defense. Every player will have fun and gain the technical knowledge of footwork, ball control and volleyball IQ. Each session is three or four days, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Volleyball Camp is held at the Mansfield Activities Center, 106 S Wisteria St.
▪ $50/session
▪ Thanksgiving Break, Nov. 20-22
▪ Winter Break 2, Jan 2-5
