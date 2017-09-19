Up-close in Mansfield

WATER UTILITIES 100 YEAR BIRTHDAY PARTY AT THE LOT
WHEN: Thursday, September 21 - 5pm to 8pm
WHERE: The LOT, 110 S. Main St., Mansfield, TX 76063
COST: Free
CONTACT INFORMATION: water@mansfieldtexas.gov
SPEAKER SERIES: AARP 5 STEPS TO RETIREMENT
WHEN: Thursday, September 21 - 6pm to 7pm
A certified financial planner from AARP will be discussing the 5 steps to retirement. Door prizes and additional helpful resources will be provided courtesy of AARP. Registration is required and will open two weeks prior to the program. Please register at morelibrary.org or contact the library (817)728-3690 for assistance.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
GET GROWING MANSFIELD-WATERING, NUTRIENTS, AND PRUNING
WHEN: Saturday, September 23 - 10am to 11am
Attend the "Get Growing Mansfield" gardening series, taught by Mansfield resident, Mary Elizabeth Phillips at the Mansfield Farmer's Market. This series is sponsored by Mansfield Water Utilities.
Classes are open to everyone - at any level of gardening. Attendees are entered into a prize drawing for a rain barrel.
The topic is Watering, Nutrients, & Pruning – How much water to use, best watering practices to conserve this precious resource (and save money!), and proper mulching and pruning techniques. We will also discuss plant nutrient deficiencies – recognizing the symptoms and suggested organic amendments.
WHERE: The Garden Tent is located near the snow cone stand.
EVENT LINK: Get Growing Mansfield
COST: Free
CONTACT INFORMATION: water@mansfieldtexas.gov
FALL CAMP REGISTRATIONS OPEN
WHEN: Monday, September 25 - 9 am
Looking for camps over Thanksgiving or Winter school breaks? Registration in Mansfield Parks & Recreation camps fill very quickly, so mark your calendars for opening day!
This includes Basketball Camp, Volleyball Camp, TGA Tennis Camp, TGA Golf Camp, Soccer Shots Camp and Kids Zone. Search the online registration for full details and registration info.
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680
GET CRAFTY @ THE MANSFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WHEN: Thursday, September 28 - 6pm to 7:30pm
Get Crafty @ MPL. Enjoy making crafts? Come join us on the 4th Thursday of each month and make a monthly themed craft. Each month will feature a different craft. Programs are limited to 18 & up. Space is limited.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
