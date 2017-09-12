No meal is complete without the perfect biscuit

My husband loves my homemade biscuits. They are light and fluffy and have a taste that is unforgettable.
If you’re a biscuit lover like we are give this recipe a try.
Homemade Biscuits
▪ 2 c. flour
▪ 1 T. baking powder
▪ 1 t. salt
▪ 1 c. buttermilk
▪ 2 T. cooking oil
1. Mix all ingredients together.
2. Roll out on floured board and cut with biscuit cutter or glass dipped in flour.
3. Put in greased pan and bake at 375 degrees until done.
4. Put butter on top before baking.
Shirley Record Glass
If you like this recipe there’s plenty more to choose from in the Taste of Old Mansfield, a cookbook that can be purchase at the Mansfield Historical Society and Museum. Get your copy today.
Comments