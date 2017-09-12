Amos Lee performing in MISD for National Tour

Singer/songwriter Amos Lee is making a stop in Mansfield ISD during his national solo tour. The musician will perform at the MISD Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.
Lee’s concert will feature MISD high school show choirs as the opening act. All proceeds will benefit the MISD Center Arts Program, which brings in art performances and cultural events to the students of MISD and the community.
The incredible night of music will include songs from the performer’s self-produced new album SPIRIT.
Tickets are also available for purchase Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MISD Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1110 W. Debbie Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063.
Prices are as follows:
▪ $75 - Section 101 (orchestra level)
▪ $65 - Sections 100 and 102 (orchestra level)
▪ $60 - Sections 200-204 (orchestra level)
▪ $55 - Sections 300-304 (parterre sections)
▪ $35 - Sections 400-405 (lower mezzanine) and Sections 500-505 (upper mezzanine)
