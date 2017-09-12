Mansfield Up-close

Mansfield Living

September 12, 2017

SENIOR ART SHOW

WHEN: Wednesday, September 13 - 9am to Noon.

Local artists age 55+ will display paintings to be judged in categories including portrait, still life, landscape and structure. Ribbons are awarded in each category, plus an overall Best of Show. Winnings will be displayed at City Hall for one week.

COST: FREE

CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center - 817-728-3680

MANSFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING

WHEN: Wednesday, September 13 - 6pm to 7:30pm

Monthly library board meeting.

COST: Free

HOMESCHOOL ART CLUB

WHEN: Thursday, September 14 - 12:30pm to 1:30pm

Come learn about an artist, their techniques and participate in a hands on art project. Open to all school age children. Each program requires registration. Registration will be available two weeks prior to the program. Visit the Mansfield Public Library or call (817) 728-3690 to reserve your spot.

COST: FREE

CONTACT INFORMATION: Yolanda Botello

ROCKS ROCK

WHEN: Saturday, September 16 - 9am to 10am

September 16th is National Collect Rocks Day! Have you noticed painted rocks throughout Mansfield? Join us at Oliver Nature Park and paint your own rocks to hide! Each registered participant will receive two rocks to paint. All supplies will be provided. Preregistration required.

Notes: Each registered participant will receive two rocks to paint. All supplies will be provided. Preregistration required.

COST: $2/participant

CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center - 817-728-3680

WATER UTILITIES 100 YEAR BIRTHDAY PARTY AT THE LOT

WHEN: Thursday, September 21 - 5pm to 8pm

WHERE: The LOT, 110 S. Main St., Mansfield, TX 76063

COST: Free

CONTACT INFORMATION: water@mansfieldtexas.gov

SPEAKER SERIES: AARP 5 STEPS TO RETIREMENT

WHEN: Thursday, September 21 - 6pm to 7pm

A certified financial planner from AARP will be discussing the 5 steps to retirement. Door prizes and additional helpful resources will be provided courtesy of AARP. Registration is required and will open two weeks prior to the program. Please register at morelibrary.org or contact the library (817)728-3690 for assistance.

COST: FREE

CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin

