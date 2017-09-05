Apples, delicious and just ripe for the picking

As fall begins to approach you may notice some seasonal fruits and vegetables finding their way onto shelves at your favorite farmers market or grocery store. Apples are among my family’s favorite. Be sure and give this delicious recipes a try.
Texas Apple Cake
▪ 1/2 cup shortening
▪ 1/2 cup sugar
▪ 2 eggs, unbeaten
▪ 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
▪ 1 cup sifted all-purpose flour
▪ 1/4 teaspoon salt
▪ grated peel of 1/2 lemon
▪ 3 red apples
▪ 1/3 cup sugar
▪ 1 teaspoon cinnamon
▪ 2 tablespoons butter or margarine
1. Cream shortening and 1/2 cup sugar until light and fluffy.
2. Beat in eggs one at a time. Add vanilla.
3. Mix and sift flour and salt. Add with grated lemon peel. Beat well.
4. Spoon into greased 8-inch square cake pan.
5. Core apples; cut each into 16 slices; place peel side up in rows in cake batter.
6. Combine remaining 1/3-cup sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over apples.
7. Dot with butter or margarine.
8. Bake at 350 for about 45 minutes.
Barbara Jensen
If you like this recipe there’s plenty more to choose from in the Taste of Old Mansfield, a cookbook you can purchase at the Mansfield Historical Society and Museum. Get your copy today.
