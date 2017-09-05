Up-close in Mansfield

SENIOR MOMENTS OR SOMETHING MORE
WHEN: Thursday, September 7 - 6pm to 7pm
Is your occasional lapse in memory a sign of Alzheimer's disease, or is it just a part of growing older? James L. West Alzheimer's Center will join Mansfield Public library in providing a better understanding of Alzheimer's disease and related dementia. Program is limited to adults 18+. Registration is required, please visit morelibrary.org or contact the library at 817-728-3690 for assistance.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DROPOFF
WHEN: Saturday, September 9 - 10 am to 3pm
The Environmental Collection Center is the City's permanent drop off facility for unwanted household hazardous materials (anything with a warning label), electronics and recyclables. This facility is operated by the City's Environmental Services Department and is open the second Saturday of every month from 10 am - 3 pm, and the Thursday and Friday before the second Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Staff will be onsite to remove materials from vehicles. All participants are asked to remain in the their vehicles. Please follow the traffic flow described on the map below.
Proof of Mansfield residency is required. Driver's licenses are required.
Materials from businesses will be turned away.
WHERE: Mansfield Environmental Collection Center
COST: Free
CONTACT INFORMATION: David Macias
MUSIC ALLEY MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL
WHEN: Saturday, September 9 - 4pm to 10pm
More details can be found at https://www.mansfieldtexasarts.org/calendar/events/music-alley-festival
WHERE: Historic Downtown Mansfield
COST: Free to attend, food and activities available for purchase.
FAMILY GAME TIME AT THE LIBRARY
WHEN: Tuesday, September 12 - 5pm to 7pm
Family Game Time...fun for the whole family. Stop by the library, play some games and make new friends. Scrabble, Uno, Memory, Dominos, Chess, Quickcups, Candy Land, and Jenga are just a few of the games that you and your family can enjoy playing. No registration required. Family Game Time is a come and go event and is open to all ages. Games provided by the library.
COST: Free
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
FAMILY DODGEBALL NIGHT
WHEN: Tuesday, September 12 - 6:30pm to 8pm
Enjoy an evening of dodgeball with your friends and family! This popular sport is great for all ages and skill levels. All equipment provided, open to ages 8Y+
COST: $2/person
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680
MANSFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING
WHEN: Wednesday, September 13 - 6pm to 7:30pm
Monthly library board meeting.
COST: Free
Comments