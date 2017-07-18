Cobbler and jams: Peaches are a summer sensation

Recently my husband and I drove out to Parker County for the 33rd Annual Parker County Peach Festival. Needless to say we came home with some of those delicious spherical delights. If you’re a peach lover like we are then you’ll want to give these recipes a try. If you like these suggestions then you’ll want to go by the Mansfield Historical Society and pick up a copy of their cookbook, A Taste of Old Mansfield.
Peach Cobbler
▪ 1 can (1 lb 13 oz.) peaches and juices
▪ 1 t. cinnamon
▪ 1 t. nutmeg
▪ 1 stick butter
▪ 1 c. sugar
▪ Crust:
▪ 2 c. sifted all purpose flour
▪ 5-7 T. cold water
▪ 2/3 c. shortening
▪ 1 t. salt
1. Mix as regular pie crust pastry.
2. Roll 2/3 dough to fit bottom and side of 8" x 12" Pyrex dish, reserving other 1/3 for lattice strips across top.
3. Mash peaches with potato masher until the peaches are broken into chunks. Pour peaches and juice into pastry-lined pyrex.
4. Add sugar, oleo, cinnamon and nutmeg.
5. Top with lattice strips.
6. Sprinkle top with additional 2 tablespoons of sugar.
7. Bake in preheated oven at 400 degrees for 1 hour.
Serves 12.
Sue Nichols Womack
An Old Fashioned Peach Custard
(This recipe is over 150 years old)
▪ 8 oz. dried peaches
▪ sugar to taste
▪ 3 eggs, well beaten
▪ 1 c. sugar
▪ 1 T. flour
▪ 1 c. sweet milk
▪ 1 t. vanilla
1. Place peaches is saucepan.
2. Cover with boiling water.
3. Sweeten to taste.
4. Cool. Combine eggs, sugar and flour.
5. Add milk and vanilla. Mix well.
6. Spread peaches in bottom of pie crust.
7. Pour in mixture.
8. Bake in oven preheated to 350 degrees. Bake one hour until firm.
Fresh Peach Jam
1. In 3-quart casserole dish, place 4 c. peaches (peeled, pitted and finely chopped), 2 T. lemon juice, and 1 box (1 3/4 oz.) powdered fruit pectin.
2. Add 5 1/2 c. sugar to boiling mixture, stirring well.
3. Microwave on high 7-9 minutes, uncovered, stirring after 4 minutes, until mixture reaches a full, rolling boil.
4. Time for 1 minute of boiling and skim off foam.
5. Stir jam about 5 minutes before ladling into prepared glasses. Seal.
Yield: 7 cups.
Peach Dumplings
▪ 1 c. sugar
▪ 1 T. butter
▪ 2 c. hot water
▪ 2 c. sliced peaches
▪ 1 c. flour
▪ 1 t. baking powder
▪ 1/2 t. salt
▪ 1 c. milk or cream
1. Combine sugar, butter and hot water. Cook until you have a syrupy mixture.
2. Add peaches and bring to a boil.
3. In the meantime, combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add enough milk to make a rather stiff batter.
4. Drop large spoonfuls into the boiling syrup.
5. Cover and cook 20 minutes. Serve hot.
Letty Wilson
