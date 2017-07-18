Mansfield Summit Key Club continues the fight against childhood cancer

In a continuing effort to raise funds and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer, the Mansfield Summit High School Key Club will host their 7th annual lemonade stand on Friday, July 28 through Monday, July 31 from noon to 3 pm in front of Five Below in Mansfield. The lemonade stand will benefit childhood cancer research through Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF).
Since 2011, Mansfield Summit Key Club officers and members had the annual lemonade stand and raised more than $1,000. Each year, new members continue to uphold the tradition, contribute their time, effort and spare change to find a cure for childhood cancer.
Homemade lemonade will be available for a donation. The Key Club hopes to raise $150, which funds over two hours of childhood cancer research. For more information or to donate, visit MSHS Key Club’s fundraising page.
About Childhood Cancer
Childhood cancer is a general term used to describe cancer in children occurring regularly, randomly and sparing no ethnic group, socioeconomic class, or geographic region. Childhood cancer extends to over a dozen types of cancers and a countless amount of subtypes. Just a few of these cancer types include: Ewing’s sarcoma, glioma, leukemia, lymphoma, medulloblastoma, neuroblastoma, osteosarcoma, retinoblastoma, rhabdomyosarcoma and Wilms’ tumor. In the United States, childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children under the age of 15. Every day, approximately 250 kids around the world die from cancer, accounting for 91,250 losing their lives to the disease every year.
About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott (1996-2004). In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced that she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement, complete with thousands of supporters across the country carrying on her legacy of hope. To date, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 charity, has raised more than $140 million toward fulfilling Alex’s dream of finding a cure, funding over 690 pediatric cancer research projects nationally. For more information on Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, visit AlexsLemonade.org.
If you go!
WHAT: MSHS KEY CLUB LEMONADE STAND
WHEN: FRIDAY, JULY 28 – MONDAY, JULY 31, 12 – 3 PM
WHERE: FIVE BELOW, 2041 US 287 FRONTAGE ROAD #111, MANSFIELD.
