MCT lead actors include Tania Mayes as Aunt Eller, Josh Roberts as Curly, Paulette Cocke as Laurey, Elizabeth Stevens as Ado Annie and William Wheeler as Will Parker.
July 18, 2017 9:56 AM

MCT will present ‘Oklahoma!’ 2 weekends

Mainstage Classic Theatre, Mansfield’s Community Theatre, is proud to present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! - two weekends for the first time.

Performances are at Willie Pigg Auditorium on Walnut Creek Sat, July 23 at 2p.m. and 7p.m.; Sun, July 24 at 2p.m.; and again Sat, July 29 at 7p.m.; and Sun, July 30 at 2p.m. Include a full orchestra conducted by Dr. Scott Ferrell, wonderful costumes, sets and “outstanding acting, singing and dancing.”

Oklahoma! was the first collaboration of Rodgers and Hammerstein and set new standards for musical theatre that are still being met today.

Produced on Broadway, March 31, 1943, at a time when the country was consumed with fighting WWII, the show was instantly popular bringing hope and humor as it set new records. Musical favorites include: I Can’t Say No, People Will Say We’re in Love, Kansas City and of course the rousing Oklahoma! among other memorable numbers.

