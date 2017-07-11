Seasonal vegetables perfect for any dinner table

My husband and I love eating produce fresh from the garden. But if you’re not blessed with a green thumb, or have time to have your own garden, let not your heart be troubled. There are local farmer’s markets and produce stands that dot the landscape around the area. Take time to pick up freshly grown delicious fruits and vegetables and try one of these great recipes. If you like these suggestions then you’ll want to go by the Mansfield Historical Society and pick up a copy of their cookbook, A Taste of Old Mansfield.
Squash-Cheese Casserole
▪ 3 lb. small yellow squash
▪ 1 small green pepper, minced
▪ 1/4 c. minced onion
▪ 2 t. sugar (optional)
▪ 1/2 c. margarine
▪ 3 eggs, beaten
▪ 1 c. whole milk
▪ 4 sliced dry toasted bread
▪ 1 1/2 c. shredded sharp cheddar cheese
▪ few drops Tabasco sauce
1. Slice squash; combine with green pepper and onion in boiling salted water.
2. Cook until squash is tender. Remove from heat and drain.
3. Add margarine and sugar, and stir until melted.
4. Combine milk, crumbled toasted bread, 1 cup shredded cheese, beaten eggs, and Tabasco sauce. Add to squash mixture and mix well.
5. Divide mixture evenly between two 2-quart casserole dishes or put all in a 4-quart dish.
6. Sprinkle 1/2 cup shredded cheese over top, cover, and bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes.
Yield: 10 servings
Edna Turner Phillips
Squash Casserole
▪ 2 1/2 lb. squash
▪ 1 small onion, chopped
▪ 1 stick butter
▪ 1 1/2 c. grated cheese
▪ 2 eggs
▪ 1 small can Carnation milk
▪ 1 package Stove Top stuffing mix (cornbread style)
1. Cook squash and onions in water (little salt) until tender. Drain off excess liquid.
2. Add butter and 3/4 cup of cheese; stir to melt.
3. Beat eggs and add milk to blend. Add eggs and milk mixture and stuffing mix to squash; mix well.
4. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 or 30 minutes. Add remaining 3/4 cup of cheese to top and bake for 10 minutes more.
Winnie Turner Coble
Mexican Squash
▪ 5-6 medium size squash
▪ 1 onion, chopped
▪ 1 t. cumin
▪ salt and pepper to taste
▪ 1 small can green chilies or 2 jalapeño peppers
▪ 4 oz. Monterrey Jack cheese, grated
▪ 1 fresh tomato
1. In a skillet cook squash and onion. Drain. Add seasoning, tomato and cheese. Simmer just until cheese melts.
Marinated Cucumbers and Onions
▪ 2 cucumbers, sliced
▪ 1 onion, sliced
▪ 1 T. white vinegar
▪ 3 T. vegetable oil
1. Place all ingredients in a jar.
2. Shake to mix.
Will keep several days in refrigerator.
Virginia Wilson Brittain
Easy Dill Pickles
For each quart - put grape leaves (2 or 3) in bottom of jar.
Add:
▪ 1 T. ground horseradish
▪ 1 t. mustard seed
▪ 3 or 4 heads dill
▪ 2 cloves garlic
Boil:
▪ 5 c. water
▪ 1/2 c. vinegar
▪ 1/3 c. salt
Pour boiling mixture over cucumbers (packed in jar) and let stand 2 weeks before using.
Alta Sellers
Picante Sauce
▪ 2 cloves garlic
▪ 4 c. chopped onions
▪ 2 c. vinegar
▪ 1/3 c. salt
▪ 2 t. chili powder
▪ 1 1/2 t. cumin
▪ 16 c. tomatoes (peeled and cubed)
▪ 1/2 c. chopped jalapeño peppers
▪ 1 c. sugar
▪ 2 t. garlic powder
▪ 2 t. black pepper
▪ 1 t. alum
1. Mix together in large pan.
2. Simmer about 2 1/2 hours.
3. Put in jars and seal.
Ella Mae Kemp
