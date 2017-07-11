Up-close in Mansfield

MARIONETTE- SILLY STRINGS
WHEN: Wednesday, July 12, 10:30am to 11:30am
With lively hand-crafted marionette puppets, the family friendly show will be sure to highlight some of the fun characteristics of puppetry with silly characters. No registration required. Program will be at the Farr Best Theater, 109 N Main St, Mansfield, TX 76063.
WHERE: Farr Best Theater, 109 N Main St, Mansfield.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Yolanda Botello
PAINTING AT THE PARK
WHEN: Wednesday, July 12 - 11 am to 12:30pm
Join us for a nature-themed painting class at Oliver Nature Park. An artist will guide you step-by-step as you create your masterpiece.
This class is geared toward ages 5 and up, with no prior experience required! All materials will be supplied. Pre-registration required.
COST: $27 early registration; $32 late registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680
MANSFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING
WHEN: Wednesday, July 12 - 6pm to 7:30pm
SPEAKER SERIES: TEXAS MASTER GARDENER
WHEN: Thursday, July 13 - 6pm to 7pm
Join Texas Master Gardener at Mansfield Public Library as they will be covering the topic of water conservation and drought tolerant plants. Come plant your own drought tolerant flower. Please register here.
WHERE: Mansfield Public Library
COST: Free
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE: SING (PG)
WHEN: Friday, July 14 - 3 pm to 5 pm
Join us foe Family Movie Matinee at Mansfield Public Library. No registration is required, popcorn will be provided, and the movie is free.
COST: Free
KAYAKING AT BRITTON PARK
WHEN: Saturday, July 15 - 9 am to 10:30am
In this new program, participants leave from Britton park to explore the creeks leading to Joe Pool Lake in dual-seated kayaks for a guide-led scenic paddle. Instructors will give safety and technique instruction prior to departing, no experience is necessary. Tour is appropriate for ages 7Y+, but all children under 18 must have adult accompaniment. Life jackets and all supplies provided but water and sunscreen!
Spaces are limited, pre-registration required.
COST: $22 early registration; $24 with late fee
CONTACT INFORMATION - MAC: 817-728-3680
SUMMER SCAVENGER HUNT
WHEN: Saturday, July 15 - 9:30am to 10:30am
Come see Oliver Nature Park during summer to explore how nature changes and adapts to the season. Enjoy a naturalist led walk with a purpose of searching, examining, learning, and checking off the unique summer finds on your scavenger hunt list. Wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. All participants over 2 years of age must pre-register for this program. Kids must have at least one registered adult attending. We encourage this program for the whole family!
COST: $7 early registration; $9 late registration
CONTACT INFORMATION - Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680
REPCO WILDLIFE
WHEN: Wednesday, July 19 - 10:30am to 11:30am
Come discover a variety of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates and more from all over!
WHERE: Mansfield Public Library
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Yolanda Botello
MANSFIELD HISTORICAL SOCIETY YARD SALE
When: Saturday, July 22
Don’t miss out on this fund raiser located at 114 JUNIPER STREET
TIME: 8a.m. to 3 p.m.
Comments