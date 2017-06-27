You’ll be a Yankee Doodle hit with these recipe selections

We all know what next week is...it’s the 4th of July!
It’s a time when family and friends get together and cook out everything imaginable. If your searching for menu options then I have a few suggestions that will make your gathering a star spangled hit. If you like these menu suggestions then you’ll want to go by the Mansfield Historical Society and pick up a copy of their cookbook, A Taste of Old Mansfield.
Yankee-Doodle Salad
▪ 6 c. elbow macaroni uncooked
▪ 3/4 c. sour dairy cream
▪ 1 1/2 c. chopped sweet pickles
▪ 3/4 c. chopped pimiento
▪ 6 c. chopped celery
▪ 1 c. minced onion
▪ 2 c. mayonnaise
▪ 1 1/2 T. salt
1. Cook macaroni in boiling water until just tender. Drain, chill.
2. Add onions, celery, pimento, salt and pickles.
3. Combine mayonnaise and sour cream and add to macaroni mixture.
4. Mix carefully. Makes: 24 servings.
Fannie Block
Cheesy Deviled Eggs
▪ 6 hard-cooked eggs
▪ 1/4 c. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
▪ 2 T. sweet or dill pickle, minced
▪ 1 T. grated onion
▪ 5 T. mayonnaise
▪ 2 T. prepared mustard
▪ Paprika and parsley
1. Cut eggs in half, lengthwise. Remove yolk and place in mixing bowl.
2. Add next five ingredients and mix well.
3. Place mixture in hollowed egg halves. Garnish with paprika and parsley.
4. Keep chilled until ready to serve. Yield: 6
Tortilla Roll-Ups
▪ 1 dozen large flour tortillas
▪ 5 - 8 oz. packages cream cheese
▪ 1 large jar salad olives
▪ 8 radishes
▪ 2 bunches green onions
▪ 1 4 oz. can ripe olives
▪ 1 c. pecans
1. Chop and stir together salad olives, ripe olives, radishes, pecans and green onions.
2. Stir into softened cream cheese.
3. Spread over flour tortillas.
4. Roll up tortillas, cover and chill.
5. Cut rolls crosswise into 1-inch slices and serve.
This may be prepared ahead of time and frozen.
Shirley Turner Sweeney
Coke Cake
▪ 2 c. sugar
▪ 2 c. flour
▪ 1 t. soda
▪ 2 eggs
▪ 1/2 c. buttermilk
▪ 4 T. cocoa
▪ 1 c. coke
▪ 2 c. miniature marshmallows
▪ 1/2 cup oil
▪ 1 stick margarine
1. Blend sugar and flour.
2. Combine cocoa, coke, marshmallows, oil and margarine and bring to a boil.
3. Pour over flour and sugar, add soda, eggs, and buttermilk. Mix well.
4. Pour into a greased and floured 9 x 12 pan and bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. 5. Cool
Icing:
▪ 1/2 c. melted margarine
▪ 4 T. cocoa
▪ 2 T. flour
▪ 6 T. coke
1. Blend in one box of powdered sugar. (I sift my sugar to make a smoother consistency). 1 cup nuts optional.
Doris Maxwell
Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers
▪ 1 pint halved and seeded Jalapeño peppers
▪ 1/4 lb. shredded Monterrey Jack Cheese
▪ 1/2 lb. shredded Cheddar cheese
▪ 1/2 t. garlic powder
▪ 1 t. poppy seed
▪ 1 T. mustard powder
▪ mayonnaise or salad dressing
▪ 6 - 1/2 oz. can drained tuna
▪ 1/4 c. onion flakes
▪ 2 t. sesame seed
▪ 2 T. parsley flakes
▪ paprika (or cayenne pepper)
1. Mix tuna, cheeses and spices in a large bowl.
2. Add mayonnaise until the mixture reaches the consistency you prefer.
3. Stuff each pepper half with tuna/cheese mixture and layer in a bowl or serving dish. 4. As each layer is finished, sprinkle with paprika (or cayenne pepper).
Winnie Turner Coble
