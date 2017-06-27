Beware of summertime bites and stings

If there’s one thing Texas has plenty of, it’s creepy, crawling things. No matter where you look — in your garden, in your yard, in your home — odds are you’ll run across an insect or arachnid of some kind.
While we know they are actually doing a lot of great things for our environment, it’s never fun to be the victim of one of their bites or stings. Fortunately, those incidents are rare, but when they do occur, you need to know what to do — and when to seek medical attention.
With the assistance of Stephanie Tipton, DO, family medicine physician on the medical staff at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, we’ve collected a few tips to help guide you through the summer.
Mosquitoes: One of the most common complaints about summer are those ubiquitous mosquitoes, and this year they seem even worse. In addition to the telltale itchy red bumps mosquito bites cause, there can be more serious reactions if the mosquito is carrying the Zika or West Nile virus. These include flu-like symptoms, like fever, chills, or fatigue, or a rash on the trunk of the body. Seek medical attention if these symptoms worsen, you experience bleeding, have a drop in blood pressure, or have traveled recently, in particular to the Caribbean, Central and South America, the Pacific Islands, Africa, or Asia, where the viruses are more common. Mosquitoes are considered the most dangerous animal in the world, with mosquito-borne illnesses claiming 750,000 lives a year. You can prevent mosquito bites by wearing insect repellent and covering exposed skin.
Fire ants: Fire ant bites cause burning, itching red welts that turn into pustules. Seek medical attention if you think you are having an allergic reaction* or see signs of infection**. Watch out for fire ant mounds. They can get large, housing more than 100,000 ants inside, and have no obvious opening.
Chiggers: Chiggers are common in the summer, especially in brushy areas, fields, and tall grasses. Their bites cause red, intensely itchy welts, usually around the ankles, waist, or where clothing is tight-fitting. If bites show signs of infection**, seek medical attention immediately. A good insect repellent will help to prevent bites.
Ticks: Tick bites are often painless, but they can occasionally develop to become red and itchy. Seek medical attention if you experience an allergic reaction* or flu-like symptoms, such as fever, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, or headaches. Ticks can carry a variety of diseases and can be found outdoors and on the fur or feathers of various birds or animals.
Yellow jackets and bees: Common symptoms of yellow jacket or bee stings are pain, redness, swelling, and itching. Seek medical attention if you experience an allergic reaction* or show signs of infection**. If you are stung, try not to panic and avoid rapid movements. When a bee or wasp becomes upset, it can set off pheromones that alert the entire colony. A person could be attacked by dozens to hundreds of bees or wasps at one time. The best way to avoid stings is prevention—use fragrance-free products, avoid brightly colored clothing, and when they are present, be still or move very slowly. If a bee or wasp lands on or near you, gently and slowly brush it away with a piece of paper.
Brown recluse spider: When bitten, there is delayed pain and an ulcer on the skin from necrotic poison that takes a while to heal. You should always seek medical attention for these bites because the poison can lead to deeper, more severe wounds. Antibiotics will prevent the wound from becoming worse and requiring surgical wound care intervention. These spiders like warm, dark places like closets, barns, and shoes.
Black widow: When bitten by a black widow, there is often little to no pain; however, pain usually intensifies within a few hours and can last up to two days. There may be minor swelling, two light red spots by the bite site, and pain in the back of the abdomen and occasionally feet. If symptoms worsen to include nausea, vomiting, perspiration, convulsions, or weakening pulse, seek medical attention because reactions this severe can lead to death. These spiders are often identified by a red hourglass on the underside of their shiny, black, marble-shaped body, and they are usually found outdoors where they can easily catch flying insects.
If symptoms from any of these bites or stings become severe, contact your primary care physician.
If you need a primary care physician, visit MethodistHealthSystem.org/FindAPhysician or call 877-637-4297 today.
*Signs of an allergic reaction include difficulty breathing, rash, swelling, dizziness, itching all over, shock, nausea and vomiting, decreased blood pressure, and increased heartbeat.
**Signs of an infection include increased redness, pain, and swelling in the first few days.
Texas law prohibits hospitals from practicing medicine. The physicians on the Methodist Health System medical staff are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of Methodist Health System or Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Comments