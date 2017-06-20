Conquer your cake dilemma with these delectable choices

It’s said that bakers make the world smell better. I can’t argue that. Every time I bake a cake my husband comments how wonderful the house smells. You can make you house smell good, too and have your family going wild over these delicious cake recipes. If you like these suggestions then you’ll want to go by the Mansfield Historical Society and pick up a copy of their cookbook, A Taste of Old Mansfield.
Frozen Coconut Cake
▪ 2/3 c. butter
▪ 1 3/4 c. sugar
▪ 2 eggs
▪ 1 1/2 t. vanilla
▪ 3 c. flour
▪ 2 1/2 t. baking soda (omit if using self rising flour)
▪ 1 t. salt
▪ 1 1/4 c. milk
1. Cream butter, add sugar - cream until light.
2. Add eggs and vanilla - beat until fluffy.
3. Sift dry ingredients together - add to cream mixture, alternately with milk - beating after each addition. Beat one minute.
4. Bake in 2 greased and floured nine-inch pans at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes.
5. Cool 10 minutes then remove from pans.
6. Cool completely then split layers using toothpick as a guide and a piece of thread. Makes 4 layers.
Icing:
▪ 2 c. sugar
▪ 8 oz. sour cream
▪ 2 pkg. frozen coconut
1. Mix sugar with sour cream and add coconut.
2. Ice between layers and on top.
3. Keep in refrigerator. Can use yellow cake mix.
Jo Ann Brown Harris
Skillet Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
▪ 1/4 c. butter
▪ 1 c. firmly packed brown sugar
▪ 1/2 c. chopped pecans
▪ 1 (15-1/4 oz.) can pineapple slices, untrained
▪ 3 eggs, separated
▪ 1 c. sugar
▪ 1 c. all-purpose flour
▪ 1 t. baking powder
▪ 1 t. salt
▪ 6 or 7 maraschino cherries
1. Melt butter in a 9-inch cast iron skillet. Add brown sugar and pecans; mix well.
2. Drain pineapple, reserving 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon pineapple juice; set aside.
3. Arrange pineapple slices in a single layer over brown sugar mixture; set aside.
4. Beat egg yolks until thick and lemon colored; gradually add sugar, beating well.
5. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; add to egg mixture.
6. Stir in reserved pineapple juice.
7. Beat egg white (at room temperature) until stiff peaks form; fold into flour mixture.
8. Spoon batter evenly over pineapple slices.
9. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes.
10. Immediately invert cake onto a serving plate. Place cherries in centers of pineapple ring.
Hummingbird Cake
▪ 3 c. flour
▪ 2 c. sugar
▪ 8 oz. can crushed pineapple w/juice
▪ 1 t. salt
▪ 1 t. soda
▪ 1 t. cinnamon
▪ 3 eggs
▪ 1 1/2 c. oil, 1/2 c. oil
▪ 2 c. mashed bananas
▪ 2 c. nuts, 1 for cake, 1 for frosting
▪ 1 1/2 t. vanilla
1. Mix dry ingredients, add eggs and oil.
2. Stir just until moist then add vanilla, pineapple, bananas, and 1 cup nuts.
3. Spoon into 3-9-inch pans (greased and lightly floured).
4. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Cool 10 minutes in pans, remove and cool completely.
Hummingbird Cake Frosting:
▪ 2-8 oz. pkg. cream cheese
▪ 1 c. butter
▪ 1 box powdered sugar
▪ 2 t. vanilla
1. Mix cream cheese and butter, blend well then add powdered sugar, beat again, add vanilla.
2. Frost layers, sprinkling nuts on each layer.
JoAnn Brown Harris
Moist Chocolate Cake
▪ 2 c. all-purpose flour
▪ 1 t. salt
▪ 1 t. baking powder
▪ 2 t. baking soda
▪ 3/4 c. unsweetened cocoa
▪ 2 c. sugar
▪ 1 c. vegetable oil
▪ 1 c. hot coffee
▪ 1 c. milk
▪ 2 eggs
▪ 1 t. vanilla extract
Icing:
▪ 1 c. milk
▪ 5 T. all-purpose flour
▪ 1/2 c. butter, softened
▪ 1/2 c. shortening
▪ 1 c. sugar
▪ 1 t. vanilla extract
1. Sift together dry ingredients in a mixing bowl.
2. Add oil, coffee and milk; mix at medium speed for 2 minutes.
3. Add eggs and vanilla; beat 2 more minutes. (Batter will be thin.)
4. Pour into two greased and floured 9-in. X 1 1/2 in. cake pans (or two 8-in. cake pans and six muffin cups).
5. Bake at 325 degrees for 25-30 minutes.
6. Cool cakes 15 minutes before removing from pans. Cool on wire racks.
7. Meanwhile, for icing, combine the milk and flour in a saucepan; cook until thick.
8. Cover and refrigerate.
9. In a mixing bowl, beat butter, shortening, sugar and vanilla until creamy. Add chilled milk/flour mixture and beat for 10 minutes.
10. Frost cooled cake.
Kathryn Turner Howard
