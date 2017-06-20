Harriet Motter students perform at recital

Harriet Motter recently presented a student piano recital at the home of Jenny Vo and her daughter Katie Nguyen. She was assisted by Yvonne Vo and Sunghee Ullman.
The program opened with an arrangement of America the Beautiful by Melody Bober, performed by Karen Shugart.
The Classic Selections performed were works of J. S. Bach, J.Haydn, M. Clementi, and L. Mozart.
The Jazz Style selections included The Dance Band and Pumpkin Party performed by Kayla Tran, Mr. Trumpet Man/Evan Shugart, The Phantom Complainer/Katie Nguyen, Dog Bone Draw/Ben Shugart and Pineapple Rag by Scott Joplin, performed by Kyra Ullman.
The Finale included Sunrise performed by Katie Nguyen, Knights of the Castle by Evan Shugart and Chopin’s Minute Waltz performed by Kyra Ullman.
Kayla Tran was presented a Piano Guild Certificate for her first National audition after 2 months of lessons. Katie Nguyen, Ben Shugart, Evan Shugart, and Kyra Ullman were recognized as Superior Plus Top Talent ratings for their 2017 Piano Guild Auditions. These students received medals for the Texas Music Teacher Theory and World of Music tests. All received composer statues for studio recognition.
Kyra Ullman received a National Federated Music Trophy for composition, and will receive the Paderewski medal from the National Piano Guild for presenting 10 National and International programs.
After presentation of awards, Pete Ullman assisted with photography and performers were honored with a reception.
Comments