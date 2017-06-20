Piano students of Mickey Legg present recital

Piano students of Mickey Legg celebrated their spring recital at her Mansfield studio on June 11.
Alex Grena, Dani Grena, Max Grena, and Alec Dang received practice awards. Maya Justice, Kaley Carrubba, Morgan Peterson and Alec Dang received their Guild certificates and report cards.
Legg also presented Alec, Kaley and Morgan with their Federation Certificates of Superior Performance at the Federated Festival in Fort Worth on Feb. 28. Alec played on stage at that festival. Legg presented Kate Putman with a special piano timer award and Blake Carrubba with a piano theory games book. She gave a special guest award to Sean Dang, who played guitar.
Arlington Music Teachers Association trophies for Outstanding Musicianship were awarded to Alex, Dani, Max, Kaley and Morgan. Legg also presented Alec with his AMTA trophy for Achievement.
Also, Legg gave theory medals to Alex, Dani, Max, Kaley, Alec and Morgan. These students made a 90 or above on the Texas Music Teachers Association theory test, which is given for grades 1-12. This music theory test is given throughout Texas twice per year. The Mansfield students tested at UTA, where AMTA holds their piano festivals and contests.
Students played classical and contemporary pieces. Dani Grena played the duet of "Heart and Soul" by Hoagy Carmichael. Her mother Carla Grena accompanied her at the Steinway grand. Rebecca Putman played on the Tokai upright piano while her daughter Kate played "The Greatest Show on Earth" by Palmer, Manus and Lethco.
