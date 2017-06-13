Side salads that will have your family smiling

Have you ever had that perfect entree picked out of dinner but needed a little something more? Problem solved with one of these delicious side salads to complete your meal selection. If you like these menu suggestions then you’ll want to go by the Mansfield Historical Society and pick up a copy of their cookbook, A Taste of Old Mansfield.
Broccoli Salad
▪ 3 stalks of brocoli (separated into flowerets)
▪ 1/2 c. chopped green onions
▪ 1 c. raisins
▪ 1 c. peanuts (salted)
Mix together:
▪ 1 c. mayonnaise
▪ 2 T. sugar
▪ 2 T. vinegar
1. Combine broccoli, onions and raisins.
2. Stir in mayonnaise mixture.
3. Let stand several hours or overnight.
4. Add peanuts just before serving.
Vi Evans Huxley
Blueberry Salad
▪ 2 small packages blackberry jello
▪ (may use black cherry)
▪ 2 c. boiling water
▪ 1 – 15 oz. can blueberries, drained
▪ 1 – 8 1/4 oz. can crushed pineapple, drained
1. Dissolve jello in boiling water.
2. Drain blueberries and pineapple, measure liquid.
3. Add enough water to make 1 cup, add to jello.
4. Stir in blueberries and pineapple.
5. Pour in 2 quart flat pan and refrigerate until set.
▪ 8 oz. package cream cheese
▪ 1/2 c. sugar
▪ 1/2 pt. sour cream
▪ 1/2 t. vanilla
▪ 1/2 c. chopped pecans
1. Combine sugar, sour cream, cream cheese and vanilla.
2. Spread over jello layer, sprinkle pecans on top.
Pat Reid
5 Cup Salad
▪ 1 c. pineapple tidbits
▪ 1 c. mandarin oranges
▪ 1 c. miniature marshallows
▪ 1 c. cherries
▪ 1 c. angel flake coconut
▪ 4 oz. sour cream
1. Drain all juice from fruit.
2. Add 4-ounce sour cream just before serving.
Carrie Hastings Lewis
Green Dream Salad
▪ 1 package lime Jello
▪ 1 avocado
▪ 1/2 c. mayonnaise
▪ 1/2 large bell pepper, chopped
▪ Salt to taste
▪ 1 c. warm water
▪ 2 3-oz. package cream cheese
▪ 3/4 c. celery, chopped
▪ 1/2 onion, minced
1. Dissolve gelatin in hot water. Set aside until cooled and partially set.
2. Peel avocado and mash.
3. Blend in cream cheese and mayonnaise with avocado.
4. Add other ingredients, refrigerate until set.
Shirley Turner Sweeney
