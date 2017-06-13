Healthy ideas for summer fun

Ah, those lazy, hot days of summer. Think vacations, picnics, and fun times with friends. It’s a good time for the entire family to relax and avoid any heavy mental lifting.
"Maintaining good brain health is a year-round activity", says Michael McInnis, MD, an independently-practicing primary care physician on the medical staff at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. "Physical activity keeps our muscles in shape, and mental activity keeps our brain in shape."
Here are a few fun easy ways to help keep everyone's brain healthy this summer.
▪ Get physical. "Go outside with the kids for some hiking, biking, swimming, or aerobic exercise to get the heart pumping. It’s good for both the body and the mind," explains Dr. McInnis. It can even spur the production of new brain cells, according to the Alzheimer's Association, whose study links fitness in midlife with a reduced risk for dementia in older age.
"Just make sure all bike riders wear a helmet," he says. "It helps protect the brain from trauma in case of an accident or fall."
▪ Read. "Go to your local library and read a book, or read while lounging at the pool," Dr. McInnis recommends. "Break out word games for family game night. Games can help reinforce problem solving, logical thinking and math skills. They can also solidify connections between brain cells."
▪ Serve some food for thought. Summer is the perfect time to go your local farmers market for foods high in brain-friendly antioxidants. "Look for dark-colored vegetables, like spinach, broccoli, and beets, and berries that are blue, black and red. Cherries and plums are also good choices and have been noted to help with joint health as well," Dr. McInnis says.
When firing up the grill, consider salmon, trout, mackerel, or other fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for the brain.
And, finally, don't forget that all-time favorite summer food corn on the cob. "It's a brain pleaser, but please avoid the butter. Eating too many foods high in cholesterol and saturated fat, like butter, may raise the risk for high cholesterol," said Dr. McInnis.
Take steps today toward a healthier life by exercising regularly and making smart food choices to look and feel better.
