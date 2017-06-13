Up-close in Mansfield

JAMES WAND SECRET AGENT MAGIC SHOW
Wednesday, June 14 - 10:30am to 11:30a.m.
Super spy magician James Wand's magical show includes clues, secret codes, and lots of magic as the children help him on a top secret mission. This event will be located at the Farr Best Theater: 109 N Main St, Mansfield, TX 76063. No registration required.
COST: FREE
LITTLE NATURALISTS
Thursday, June 15 - 9:30am to 10:15am
Come learn about nature through exploration! Preschoolers will read, sing, do crafts and have a hands-on nature experience each week with varying themes. Preregistration required. New this summer, two classes per week to accommodate more students! Wednesday & Thursday programs are identical, choose the date that works better for your schedule so you never have to miss a lesson!
Pollinators
▪ 6/14 9:30-10:15 AM W
▪ 6/15 9:30-10:15 AM Th
Dragonflies
▪ 6/28 9:30-10:15 AM W
▪ 6/29 9:30-10:15 AM Th
Decomposers
▪ 7/12 9:30-10:15 AM W
▪ 7/13 9:30-10:15 AM Th
Colors in Nature
▪ 7/26 9:30-10:15 AM W
▪ 7/27 9:30-10:15 AM Th
Insects
▪ 8/09 9:30-10:15 AM W
▪ 8/10 9:30-10:15 AM Th
Rockin' Fossils
▪ 8/23 9:30-10:15 AM W
▪ 8/24 9:30-10:15 AM Th
COST: $7 per child with early registration
$9 per child late registration
$2 per child discount for MAC members
*First time participants must visit the MAC to create a free account, online registration available after that
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680
BALLOON TWISTING WORKSHOP
Thursday, June 15 - 2pm to 3pm
An exciting, hands on workshop that introduces children to the art of balloon twisting.
COST: FREE
FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE: MOANA
Friday, June 16 - 3 pm to 5pm
Join us for Family Movie Matinee at Mansfield Public Library. No registration is required, popcorn will be provided, and the movie is free.
COST: Free
GET GROWING MANSFIELD-PLANT SELECTION & TECHNIQUES
Saturday, June 17 - 10am to 11am
Attend the "Get Growing Mansfield" gardening series, taught by Mansfield resident, Mary Elizabeth Phillips at the Mansfield Farmer's Market. This series is sponsored by Mansfield Water Utilities.
Classes will be held monthly and open to everyone - at any level of gardening. Attendees are entered into a prize drawing.
▪ June 17 - Plant Selection & Planting Techniques
▪ July 22 - Pests & Pest Control
▪ August 19 - Home Harvest
▪ September 23 - Watering, Nutrients, & Pruning
▪ October 21 - Garden & Landscape Design
WHERE: The Garden Tent is located next to the snow cone stand.
COST: Free
SENIOR DALLAS ARBORETUM TRIP
Monday, June 19 - 10am to 4pm
Dallas Blooms features tulips, daffodils, Dutch Iris and hyacinths, pansies, violas and thousands of other springtime annuals and perennials. We will provide the transportation on this day trip to the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens for a picnic lunch (on your own) and a selfguided tour of the spectacular landscapes, towering trees, and fragrant gardens.
Fee includes transportation only. Tickets are available at the gate for $12 (65 and up) & $15 (18-64).
COST: $12/early registration
$17/late registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680
INTRO TO FISHING
Wednesday, June 21 - 9 am to 10 am
Ready to cast your bait and reel in the big fish this summer, but not sure how or where to start? Join us for beginning fishing classes. We supply the equipment and bait!
This class is for junior anglers ages 3-16.
(All anglers over 16 years of age must have a valid Texas fishing license to fish in Mansfield Parks.)
Pre-registration required
COST: $7 early registration
$9 late registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: MAC 817-728-3680
