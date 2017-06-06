Summertime menu sensations for your next family gathering

As temperatures begin to heat up it’s time for family get togethers that often involve grilling, smoking and potluck dinners. If you want to wow your guest try these delicious recipes from the people right here in Mansfield. If you like these menu suggestions then you’ll want to go by the Mansfield Historical Society and pick up a copy of their cookbook, A Taste of Old Mansfield.
Barbecued Beef Brisket
▪ 2 T. salt
▪ 2 T. pepper
▪ 2 T. paprika
▪ 2 T. chili powder
▪ 2 T. garlic salt
1. Buy 8 pounds de-boned beef brisket.
2. Mix the following ingredients ingredients together:
3. Rub into meat.
4. Bake on rack at 350 degrees for 6 hours. Slice and serve warm or cold.
Jim's Barbecue Sauce
▪ 3 T. spicy catsup
▪ 1 T. A-1 steak sauce
▪ 3 T. spicy chili sauce
▪ 3 dash Tabasco
▪ 1 T. Worcestershire sauce
▪ 1 t. lemon juice
Mix all ingredients together.
Jim Chambers
Fruited Tea
▪ 4 family-sized tea bags or 12 singles
▪ 1 large can frozen orange juice (12 oz.)
▪ 1 large can frozen lemonade (12 oz.)
▪ 1 qt. boiling water
▪ 4 t. artificial sweetener or 2 c. sugar
1. Steep tea bags in 1 quart of boiling water.
2. Pour into a gallon size container and add orange juice and lemonade.
3. Add enough water to make a gallon.
4. Nice to add sprig of mint leaves and/or fresh strawberries to float on top.
Linda Harris
Potato Salad
▪ 8 potatoes
▪ 12 eggs (hard boiled and chopped)
▪ 1 c. celery chopped
▪ 1 1/2 t. dried onion
▪ 1 t. salt
▪ dash of pepper
▪ 8 oz. Hellman's mayonnaise
▪ 8 oz. sour cream
1. Mix mayonnaise and sour cream.
2. Add other ingredients and chill.
Frances Back Nifong
Chocolate Eclair Dessert
▪ 20 whole graham crackers
▪ 2 small boxes instant vanilla pudding
▪ 3 c. milk
▪ 1 medium size cool whip
▪ 1 can chocolate frosting
▪ 3 t. Milk
1. Mix pudding and milk until thickens. Add cool whip.
2. In 9 x 13 inch pan put layer of graham crackers on bottom.
3. Put layer of pudding, then another layer of graham crackers.
4. Add another layer (the rest) of pudding, then one last layer of graham crackers.
5. Mix 3 teaspoons milk with frosting and spread over the top.
Edna Turner
Cornbread Salad
▪ 1 package corn bread mix
▪ 1 bell pepper
▪ 1 medium sized onion
▪ mayonnaise to taste
▪ 4 to 6 strips bacon, fried crisp and crumbled
▪ 2 medium sized tomatoes
1. Cook corn bread mix according to directions.
2. Cool and crumble into small pieces.
3. Add chopped pepper, onion, crumbled bacon and chopped tomatoes.
4. Add enough mayonnaise (about a cup) to moisten mixture.
5. Mix well and refrigerate.
Kathryn Turner Howard
Baked Beans
▪ 3 cans pork & beans
▪ 1 small onion, chopped
▪ 1/2 green pepper, chopped
▪ 1 t. mustard
▪ 1 T. Worcestershire sauce
▪ 1/2 c. catsup
▪ 1/4 c. Grandma's molasses
▪ 1/4 c. brown sugar
▪ bacon
1. Combine all ingredients except bacon.
2. Arrange bacon slices on top.
3. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Marguerite Malone
Cabbage Slaw
▪ 4 c. cabbage (shredded) pack
▪ 7/8 c. sugar
▪ 1 1/2 c. onion (chopped)
1. Alternate cabbage one onion.
2. Sprinkle with sugar.
3. Mix the following ingredients together and bring to boil on high and pour over cabbage and onions. Let stand before serving.
▪ 1 c. vinegar
▪ 1/4 c. salad oil
▪ 2 T. sugar
▪ 1 t. celery seed
▪ 1 t. salt
▪ 1 t. dry mustard
Hattie Turner
Barbecued Sandwiches
▪ 3 c. cooked brisket
▪ 2 t. butter
▪ 2 t. vinegar
▪ 2 T. brown sugar
▪ 4 T. lemon juice
▪ 1 small bottle catsup
▪ 3 t. Worcestershire sauce
▪ 1 1/2 t. mustard
▪ 1 c. water
▪ 1 c. chopped celery
▪ salt and red pepper to taste
1. Brown chopped onion in melted butter.
2. Add the remaining ingredients and let simmer until celery is tender.
3. Add about 3 cups (more or less as desired) chopped well-done brisket.
4. Serve on hot on hamburger buns.
Jim Chambers
