Mansfield’s Summer Reading Program goal, build a better world

This year the Mansfield Public Library is constructing a Summer Reading Program designed to help readers “build a better world.”
“Of course, our Summer Reading Club participants always have a world of books to choose from,” said Yolanda Botello, interim director of library services. “But this year we hope they’ll look at our theme and learn more about building, and construction and even architecture. The purpose of the Summer Reading Club is to not only promote literacy but expand knowledge.”
This year’s program kicked off on Saturday and will run until July 28 when participants will celebrate at the wrap up party at Katherine Rose Memorial Park from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This year readers have the choice to track their progress online at MySRC.org or register at the library and track their hours on a paper log.
Children ages 5-12, teens ages 13-17 and adults ages 18 and up will all be required to read at least five hours to receive a prize and an entry into prize drawings at the end of the summer. Every five hours they read will get them another small prize and another entry into the end of the year drawings.
The summer is also filled with programs for all ages, from the baby story time to Get Crafty for Adults. Every Wednesday there is a special performer for children and a Builders Club for teens. There are more than 100 different programs to choose from this summer. Just remember, if it’s required, registration will open up two weeks prior to each program. Go to the city website calendar or to MORelibrary.org to register.
