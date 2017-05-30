Mansfield Living

May 30, 2017 9:42 AM

Up-close in Mansfield

FREE ZUMBA AT THE MAC

Thursday, June 1 - 6 pm to 7 pm

Join us at the MAC for a free Zumba class. This is a great opportunity to try this exhilarating Latin-inspired fitness class that combines dance music with easy to follow dance steps. All shapes, sizes and skill levels welcome. No need to pre-register, just join us for the fun... and try not to get addicted.

The event is free. For more information call the Mansfield Activities Center at 817-728-3680.

BBQ BINGO NIGHT

Friday, June 2, 2017 - 5 pm to 7pm

Take a break from the kitchen and come in for a delicious BBQ dinner plate (BBQ beef brisket sandwich, chips, pickle, dessert & drink) or pick up one to take home. While you're here, bid on items in the Silent Auction and enjoy a friendly game of Bingo. All proceeds benefit the Senior Lifestyles Advisory Council (for the Senior Lifestyles Program).

The cost is $7/plate. For more information call the Mansfield Activities Center at 817-728-3680

MANSFIELD MUSEUM YARD SALE

Looking for that special something? Well you might just find it at the Mansfield Museum Yard Sale.

The event is scheduled June 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 210 N. Smith St.

The yard sale is a fund raiser for the Mansfield Historical Society and Museum

For more information go to: www.mansfieldhistory.org

SUMMER READING CLUB KICKOFF

Saturday, June 3 - 10 am to 4 pm

Come to Mansfield Public Library on June 3rd and register for Summer Reading Club and receive your own Mansfield Public Library brag tag. For online registrations, please visit mysrc.org.

The event is free. For more information contact Yolanda Botello

JUNIOR GEOLOGISTS

Thursday, June 8 - 12:30pm to 2 pm

Visitors to Oliver Nature Park are often focused on the plants and animals that live there. But what lies beneath our feet when we visit? Join a naturalist for a geologyrelated lesson and a walk to explore the inorganic side of nature. Pre-registration required.

Paleontology (8-13Y)

06/08 12:30-2 PM Th $8/$10

Rocks and Minerals (8-13Y)

08/03 9-10:30 AM Th $8/$10

Fossil Finders (5Y+)

08/19 9-10:30 AM Sa $8/$10

The cost is $8 per child with early registration; $10 per child late registration.

*First time participants must visit the MAC to create a free account, online registration available after that.

For more information contact the Mansfield Activities Center at 817-728-3680.

GRADUATIONS SCHEDULES & INFORMATION

The 2017 high school graduation dates have been set by the District administration. All Mansfield ISD high school graduation ceremonies will be held at the MISD Center for the Performing Arts and streamed live online here.

▪ Lake Ridge High School

Friday, June 2, at 9:30 a.m.

▪ Mansfield High School

Friday, June 2, at 2:30 p.m.

▪ Frontier High School

Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m.

▪ Legacy High School

Saturday, June 3, at 9:30 a.m.

▪ Summit High School

Saturday, June 3, at 2 p.m.

▪ Timberview High School

Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m.

NOTE: There will NOT be a separate graduation ceremony for The Phoenix Academy. Academy high school students will participate in their home campus graduation as noted above.

