What’s going on in Mansfield

May 22 City council meeting
The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.
May 23 School board meeting
The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.
May 27 Farmers market
The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com
Dance music
Pull on your boots and scoot to the Dr. Honky Tonk Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585
Live music
Hear jazz-blues singer/guitarist/songwriter Woody Russell perform at 7 p.m. at The LOT Downtown, 110 S. Main St. Free.
May 29 Memorial Day
No school
Schools in the Mansfield district will be closed.
Memorial Day celebration
Skyvue Funeral Home will hold a Memorial Day celebration, starting at 11 a.m. Hot dog lunch, dove release, memorial service and live music will be featured. Free; public invited.
May 31 Feed the Kids
Volunteers are needed to help unload food from 10-11 a.m. and pack bags from 6-7 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
June 1 Last day of school
Today will be the last day of classes for the Mansfield.
June 2 Lake Ridge graduation
Lake Ridge High School will hold commencement at 9:30 a.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.
Mansfield graduation
Mansfield High School will hold commencement at 2:30 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.
Frontier graduation
Frontier High School will hold commencement at 7 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.
June 3 Legacy graduation
Legacy High School will hold commencement at 9:30 a.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.
Summit graduation
Summit High School will hold commencement at 2 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.
Timberview graduation
Timberview High School will hold commencement at 7 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.
Farmers market
The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com
Dance music
Pull on your boots and scoot to the Jay Waters Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585
Live music
Hear violin player Warren Hood perform at 7 p.m. at The LOT Downtown, 110 S. Main St. Free.
June 7 Feed the Kids
Volunteers are needed to help unload food from 10-11 a.m. and pack bags from 6-7 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
June 10 Household hazardous waste collection
Unload your hazardous waste and used electronics from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mansfield Environmental Collection Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. Free; proof of residency required.
Dance music
Pull on your boots and scoot to the Midtown Playboys Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585
Live music
Hear The Gypsy Playboys perform at 7 p.m. at The LOT Downtown, 110 S. Main St. Free.
Free mulch
Mansfield residents can bring their trucks, trailers or containers and load up with free mulch from the city from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 N. Mitchell Road. Weather permitting.
Farmers market
The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com
