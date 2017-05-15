What’s going on in Mansfield

May 17 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
May 18 Third Thursday
Head downtown where merchants will offer themed shopping and entertainment specials, sidewalk vendors and food trucks from 5-8 p.m. A free 5K fun run starts at Steven's Garden & Grill at 6:30 p.m.
May 20 Yard sale
The Mansfield Historical Society will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 210 Smith St.
Farmers market
The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com
Dance music
Celebrate George Strait’s birthday with the Jay Parr Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585
Live music
Hear hometown hero Josh Weathers perform at 7 p.m. at The LOT Downtown, 110 S. Main St. Free.
Pet fund-raiser
Bring your pet on a leash or in a carrier to a fund-raiser for the Mansfield Police Department’s K9 Unit from 2-5 p.m. at Country Club Pet Hospital, 2250 Matlock Road. Live music, food, dog costume contest, silent auction, adoptions.
Wisteria Street Market
City will hold an art and crafts fair with free kids activities from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Mansfield Activities Center, 106 S. Wisteria St.
May 22 City council meeting
The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.
May 23 School board meeting
The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.
May 27 Free mulch
Mansfield residents can bring their trucks, trailers or containers and load up with free mulch from the city from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 N. Mitchell Road. Weather permitting.
Farmers market
The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com
Dance music
Pull on your boots and scoot to the Dr. Honky Tonk Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585
Live music
Hear jazz-blues singer/guitarist/songwriter Woody Russell perform at 7 p.m. at The LOT Downtown, 110 S. Main St. Free.
May 29 Memorial Day
No school
Schools in the Mansfield district will be closed.
Memorial Day celebration
Skyvue Funeral Home will hold a Memorial Day celebration, starting at 11 a.m. Hot dog lunch, dove release, memorial service and live music will be featured. Free; public invited.
May 31 Feed the Kids
Volunteers are needed to help unload food from 10-11 a.m. and pack bags from 6-7 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
June 1 Last day of school
Today will be the last day of classes for the Mansfield.
June 2 Lake Ridge graduation
Lake Ridge High School will hold commencement at 9:30 a.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.
Mansfield graduation
Mansfield High School will hold commencement at 2:30 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.
Frontier graduation
Frontier High School will hold commencement at 7 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.
June 3 Legacy graduation
Legacy High School will hold commencement at 9:30 a.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.
Summit graduation
Summit High School will hold commencement at 2 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.
Timberview graduation
Timberview High School will hold commencement at 7 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.
Farmers market
The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com
Dance music
Pull on your boots and scoot to the Jay Waters Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585
Live music
Hear violin player Warren Hood perform at 7 p.m. at The LOT Downtown, 110 S. Main St. Free.
Comments