Mansfield Living

May 07, 2017 6:43 PM

What’s going on in Mansfield

By Amanda Rogers

arogers@mansfieldnewsmirror.com

May 8 City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

May 10 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

May 13 Household hazardous waste collection

Unload your hazardous waste and used electronics from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mansfield Environmental Collection Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. Free; proof of residency required.

Farmers market

The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com

Free mulch

Mansfield residents can bring their trucks, trailers or containers and load up with free mulch from the city from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 N. Mitchell Road. Weather permitting.

Dance music

Pull on your boots and scoot to the Bobby Dean Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585

Live music

Hear Adler & Hearne serve up homegrown folk jazz from 7-9:30 p.m. at The LOT Downtown, 110 S. Main St. Free.

May 14 Mothers Day

May 17 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

May 18 Third Thursday

Head downtown where merchants will offer themed shopping and entertainment specials, sidewalk vendors and food trucks from 5-8 p.m. A free 5K fun run starts at Steven's Garden & Grill at 6:30 p.m.

May 20 Yard sale

The Mansfield Historical Society will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 210 Smith St.

Farmers market

The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com

Dance music

Celebrate George Strait’s birthday with the Jay Parr Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585

Live music

Hear hometown hero Josh Weathers perform at 7 p.m. at The LOT Downtown, 110 S. Main St. Free.

Pet fund-raiser

Bring your pet on a leash or in a carrier to a fund-raiser for the Mansfield Police Department’s K9 Unit from 2-5 p.m. at Country Club Pet Hospital, 2250 Matlock Road. Live music, food, dog costume contest, silent auction, adoptions.

May 22 City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

May 23 School board meeting

The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.

May 27 Free mulch

Mansfield residents can bring their trucks, trailers or containers and load up with free mulch from the city from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 N. Mitchell Road. Weather permitting.

Farmers market

The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com

Dance music

Pull on your boots and scoot to the Dr. Honky Tonk Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585

Live music

Hear jazz-blues singer/guitarist/songwriter Woody Russell perform at 7 p.m. at The LOT Downtown, 110 S. Main St. Free.

May 29 Memorial Day

No school

Schools in the Mansfield district will be closed.

June 1 Last day of school

Today will be the last day of classes for the Mansfield.

June 2 Lake Ridge graduation

Lake Ridge High School will hold commencement at 9:30 a.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.

Mansfield graduation

Mansfield High School will hold commencement at 2:30 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.

Frontier graduation

Frontier High School will hold commencement at 7 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.

June 3 Legacy graduation

Legacy High School will hold commencement at 9:30 a.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.

Summit graduation

Summit High School will hold commencement at 2 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.

Timberview graduation

Timberview High School will hold commencement at 7 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Admission by invitation only.

Farmers market

The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com

Dance music

Pull on your boots and scoot to the Jay Waters Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585

Live music

Hear violin player Warren Hood perform at 7 p.m. at The LOT Downtown, 110 S. Main St. Free.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jim Schlossnagle on 600 wins with TCU baseball

Jim Schlossnagle on 600 wins with TCU baseball 0:47

Jim Schlossnagle on 600 wins with TCU baseball
How Luken Baker delivered the 10th-inning double to beat Texas 0:48

How Luken Baker delivered the 10th-inning double to beat Texas
Austin Bibens-Dirkx talks about reaching the majors with Rangers 2:06

Austin Bibens-Dirkx talks about reaching the majors with Rangers

View More Video

Entertainment Videos