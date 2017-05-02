Cancer survivor walks to help other kids

A year ago, 9-year-old Jackson Demond was wrapping up his last chemotherapy treatment. This year, he’s going for a walk, a 200-mile jaunt across England to raise money for other kids battling cancer.
“If Jackson lost anything in the last year, it was the trust in his body,” said his mom, Lesley Demond. “When people get sick, they feel like their body betrayed them. If anything can rebuild that trust, it’s something like this.”
The Oakridge Academy third-grader and his mother take off Monday for Manchester, England, take a train to St. Bee’s, and from there set out to walk from the Irish Sea to the North Sea from May 11-25. The duo will walk during the day, ranging from an eight-mile hilly route to 23 miles trek, then spend the evenings at bed and breakfasts. A van will move their luggage, while they pack a bag each with water, food, maps and necessities.
The Demonds decided on the walk across England because the weather is cooler and more predictable, Lesley Demond said. And she has done it before with her 15-year-old son, Austin, three years ago.
Austin, who was then 12, was having challenges in school and had been home-schooled for three years.
“He needed some self-confidence,” Lesley Demond said. “I said ‘Let’s set a crazy goal.’ We started with one mile at a time. It worked. It totally improved his confidence and self-image. When we came back, he said, ‘I’m ready to go back to school.’ It was awesome.”
The pair are asking donors to pledge any amount of money for each mile they complete, hoping to raise $20,000 before they get to the end of the walk. They plan to split the funds between Cook Children’s Medical Center and A Wish with Wings, which grants wishes to Texas youngsters facing life-threatening illnesses.
Jackson has first-hand experience with both.
After fighting ear and throat infections throughout the fall of February 2015, he underwent surgery Feb. 1, 2016, to remove a swollen lymph node.
“The surgeon and pediatrician were so confident it wasn’t cancer because if was soft,” Lesley Demond said. “When surgery went on for two hours instead of 45 minutes, we knew. He was diagnosed on the table (with Hodgkin’s lymphoma). He had surgery to remove an egg-sized lymph node, a golf-ball-sized node we didn’t know was there and another small grouping of lymph nodes, all on the right side of his neck.”
Jackson underwent three rounds of in-patient chemotherapy at Cook Children’s Medical Center, staying in the hospital for two to three days for each treatment. He lost all of his hair, eyebrows and eyelashes, and had to go to the emergency room three times after his fever hit 101 degrees. He didn’t return to school for the rest of the year, but kept up with his studies at home.
After each chemotherapy treatment, he also received a new set of Legos from the oncology toy closet.
“On the oncology floor, they can’t have used anything, it has to be new (because of germs),” explained Lesley Demond. “He got the next to last one, but he didn’t want to take it.”
The next time, Jackson arrived with a case of Play Doh and Legos for the other patients, and asked his friends to donate to the toy closet instead of bringing him gifts for his ninth birthday in October. Then he rounded up items from his neighbors and earned $2,000 in a one-day garage sale to donate to refill the gift closet.
Jackson has also felt the love from A Wish with Wings, which sent his family to Disney World for a week, got him a morning with extreme athletes Dude Perfect and introduced him to his favorite singer, Pat Green, who gave Jackson a guitar and guitar lesson.
Karsten Financial has donated $1,500 to help sponsor the pair, while the family is financing the rest of the $3,500 cost. The Demonds plan to split all of the funds they raise between A Wish with Wings and the oncology department at Cook Children’s.
If he makes it, Jackson will be the second-youngest person to complete the hike (the youngest was 8). Jackson isn’t sure if he will make it the full 200 miles, but he’s planning to give it his best.
“Well, at least I did 100, and that’s still a lot,” Jackson said.
His mom says he’s tougher than he thinks.
“He’s done chemo,” Lesley Demond said.
To donate or find out more, go to www.JackGivesBack.org.
