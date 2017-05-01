Mansfield Living

May 01, 2017 10:18 AM

What’s going on in Mansfield

By Amanda Rogers

arogers@mansfieldnewsmirror.com

May 3 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

May 5 Cinco de Mayo

May 6 Elections

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for Mansfield school board and City Council elections.

Heart walk

Lace on your tennis shoes and head to Katherine Rose Memorial Park for the Congenital Heart Walk. Registration starts at 8 a.m., walk starts at 9 a.m. Go to congenitalheartwalk.org for more info.

Dance music

Pull on your boots and scoot to the James “Slim” Hand Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $12 adults, $6 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585

Farmers market

The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com

May 8 City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

May 10 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

May 13 Household hazardous waste collection

Unload your hazardous waste and used electronics from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mansfield Environmental Collection Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. Free; proof of residency required.

Farmers market

The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com

Free mulch

Mansfield residents can bring their trucks, trailers or containers and load up with free mulch from the city from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 N. Mitchell Road. Weather permitting.

May 14 Mothers Day

May 17 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

May 18 Third Thursday

Head downtown where merchants will offer themed shopping and entertainment specials, sidewalk vendors and food trucks from 5-8 p.m. A free 5K fun run starts at Steven's Garden & Grill at 6:30 p.m.

May 20 Yard sale

The Mansfield Historical Society will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 210 Smith St.

Farmers market

The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com

May 22 City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

May 23 School board meeting

The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.

May 27 Free mulch

Mansfield residents can bring their trucks, trailers or containers and load up with free mulch from the city from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 N. Mitchell Road. Weather permitting.

Farmers market

The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com

May 29 Memorial Day

No school

Schools in the Mansfield district will be closed.

