What’s going on in Mansfield

May 3 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
May 5 Cinco de Mayo
May 6 Elections
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for Mansfield school board and City Council elections.
Heart walk
Lace on your tennis shoes and head to Katherine Rose Memorial Park for the Congenital Heart Walk. Registration starts at 8 a.m., walk starts at 9 a.m. Go to congenitalheartwalk.org for more info.
Dance music
Pull on your boots and scoot to the James “Slim” Hand Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $12 adults, $6 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585
Farmers market
The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com
May 8 City council meeting
The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.
May 13 Household hazardous waste collection
Unload your hazardous waste and used electronics from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mansfield Environmental Collection Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. Free; proof of residency required.
Free mulch
Mansfield residents can bring their trucks, trailers or containers and load up with free mulch from the city from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 N. Mitchell Road. Weather permitting.
May 14 Mothers Day
May 18 Third Thursday
Head downtown where merchants will offer themed shopping and entertainment specials, sidewalk vendors and food trucks from 5-8 p.m. A free 5K fun run starts at Steven's Garden & Grill at 6:30 p.m.
May 20 Yard sale
The Mansfield Historical Society will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 210 Smith St.
May 23 School board meeting
The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.
May 29 Memorial Day
No school
Schools in the Mansfield district will be closed.
