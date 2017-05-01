Grantham University announces graduates

Grantham University is proud to announce its March local graduates of the university's online degree and certificate programs.
Grantham University was founded in 1951 by Donald Grantham, a World War II veteran with a vision to make education achievable for military service members and veterans. Over the past 66 years, Grantham's commitment to serving those who serve with affordable, accessible higher education has evolved into a culture of service that extends to all adult learners, as well as those in need. The university's ability to help students achieve their dreams through education is enabled by its unique approach and devotion to comprehensive student support and its continuous advancement in line with changing technologies.
Continuously accredited since 1961 by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), Grantham University has earned a distinguished record as a respected and accredited distance learning university. The 100 percent online university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate certificates and degree programs, and serves a global student population of more than 17,000 annually.
Mansfield graduates include James Alexander, BS Business Management; Roderick Brown, BS Multidisciplinary Studies; Nanette Kovar, BS Nursing (from RN Associate); Misti Lenoir, BS Multidisciplinary Studies; Joel Padilla, AS Business Administration and BS Business Administration; Joel Rico, Cert-Human Resources Graduate and Master Business Administration; and Antoine Taylor, MBA Project Management.
