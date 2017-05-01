DAR honors Tara Kyle

The Texas Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented Taya Kyle with the DAR Distinguished Citizen Medal at their State Conference on March 18 in Dallas.
The newly organized Quanah Parker Chapter of Mansfield nominated Kyle for the award. As founder of Chris Kyle Frog Foundation, Kyle’s support to veterans, first responders and their families was honored. She is also an advocate for women and families who have lost family members while serving in war.
She authored the “Chris Kyle Law” for Texas which was created to “expand the effort to help ease employment challenges for active duty military members and their spouses”. Kyle, who also serves as a correspondent for Fox News, said in her acceptance speech that her ongoing charitable efforts continue forward like “a ripple in the water; like the kindness we show others continues beyond ourselves.”
The DAR Distinguished Citizen Medal is presented to an individual, 18 years of age and older, who fulfills the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism. The DAR Distinguished Citizen Medal may be awarded to emergency first responders; active duty military and veterans of the United States Armed Forces; and citizens who have contributed to the defense and/or security, and thereby the freedom, of the community, state, or nation in an exceptional manner.
Quanah Parker Chapter organized on Oct. 5, 2016, with 47 members. Prospective members may attend the upcoming chapter meeting at 10 a.m. April 29 at First Methodist Church in Room 216. Charter members are completing applications now through August.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for our nation’s children. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 165,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org.
Comments