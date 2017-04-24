Seventh-grader, pony ride to 9 titles

Whether they’re jumping fences, dancing or just strutting around the arena, Skylar Millhouser and Time Two Shine share an incredible bond.
The Worley Middle School seventh-grader was just a toddler when the half Welsh gelding was born so they’ve grown up with each other. The connection between human and animal is critical when they do the dressage, or horse dancing,which involves extending and shortening a horse’s stride.
Her mother, Audra Millhouser, showed Time Two Shine for years before handing the reins over to Skylar.
In her first full year of competition, Skylar and Time Two Shine, or Shiner, racked up nine national awards from the Welsh Pony and Cob Society of America in San Francisco in February. The pair won first in their region and third in the nation for Horse of the Year by the United States Equestrian Foundation in the pleasure Welsh division. Skylar was national champion all around youth, which means she was the highest-point earning youth in the nation and showed in-hand classes, English Pleasure, Western Pleasure, Equitation, Trail and jumping events.
“It was really nice and I felt really accomplished to be able to receive all those awards,” said Skylar, 12.
Though Audra Millhouser jokes that Skylar stole Time Two Shine from her, she’s amazed at what they’ve accomplished together.
“Having a pony that we raised since birth, trained and to do so well -- it was very rewarding and I’m proud of how hard she worked to make it all happen,” Audra Millhouser said. “They make such a good team.”
Time Two Shine was born on Skylar’s great aunt’s ranch, the Lazy J Welsh Pony Ranch in Linden, about 150 miles east of Dallas.
Equestrian competitions can be tough and sometimes painful.
Time Two Shine is a well-trained pony, but he does spook easily. One time in particular, Skylar was warming up in the arena when a big overhead door swung open, causing a loud noise that scared the pony.
Skylar fell, bruising her tailbone. But that didn’t stop her from doing what she loves.
“It scared her but she dusted herself off and ended up showing the rest of the weekend,” Audra MIllhouser said.
The majority of the competitions are around Texas and Oklahoma, which means they’re always loading the trailer.
It also takes a lot of dedication and training, something she been doing since she was 5 years old. She trains with Lynda Lewis of Lyndon Acres.
“You have to get in shape and make sure you’re ready to ride mentally and physically,” Skylar said. “You get to bond with your horse and it’s just fun to get out there.”
Her instructor, Lynda Lewis, has been working with her once a week for about three years.
“She’s a hard worker and listens and does her homework and it paid off with her successes in the Welsh shows,” Lewis said. “They’re a cute pair.”
It’s important for equestrian riders to look to themselves when something goes wrong--don’t blame the horse, Lewis said.
“She’s definitely that way. She doesn’t take her anger out on the horse if something goes wrong and is always appreciative of the efforts Shiner puts in,” Lewis said.
Skylar has also done some cross country and eventing clinics.
Skylar is on the honor roll at Worley and was just invited to the National Junior Honor Society. She participates in an off-campus PE class in equestrian sports as part of the Welsh Pony and Cob Society. The off-campus PE allows students to participate in programs not offered by the district that they are passionate about and still get school credit.
Plus, she gets to meet people who share the same hobby.
“It’s fun to meet new people who ride horses,” Skylar said. “We know most of them and we’re all friends.”
