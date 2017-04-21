What’s going on in Mansfield

April 24 City council meeting
The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.
Computer classes
Check out computer and internet classes for beginners at 10:15 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
E-book assistance
Find out how to download free books on your Nook or Kindle at 11:15 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St.
April 25 School board meeting
The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.
Story Time for Tots
Ages 18 months to 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
Reception
The Mansfield school district hosts an appreciation reception in honor of trustee Michael Evans, who is retiring from the school board, at 6 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Public is invited.
April 26 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Listener’s Story Time
Ages 3 to 6 and their parents will enjoy Listener’s Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
Candidate forum
The Historic West Mansfield Community Development Corp. will host a forum for City Council candidates at 7 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church’s Sammons Chapel, 1188 W. Broad St.
April 27 Candidate luncheon
The Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Walnut Creek Country Club, 1151 Country Club Drive. $30 includes lunch, $10 for forum only. www.mansfieldchamber.org.
Bilingual Story Time
Ages 3 to 6 and their parents will enjoy Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
April 28 Mansfield Reads!
Meet Chitra Divakaruni, author of “Oleander Girl,” at Mansfield Reads! An Evening with the Author, starting at 6 p.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
Baby Story Time
Ages 18 months and younger and their parents will enjoy Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
April 29 Spring Fling
The Mansfield High School Band Boosters host the annual Spring Fling and Vendor Market from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the high school, 3001 E. Broad St. Bounce houses, shopping, food trucks, silent auction, car show planned. $2 admission, free for 12 and younger and district employees.
Free mulch
Mansfield residents can bring their trucks, trailers or containers and load up with free mulch from the city from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 N. Mitchell Road. Weather permitting.
Dance music
Pull on your boots and scoot to the Montana Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585
Farmers market
The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com
May 3 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
May 5 Cinco de Mayo
May 6 Elections
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for Mansfield school board and City Council elections.
Heart walk
Lace on your tennis shoes and head to Katherine Rose Memorial Park for the Congenital Heart Walk. Registration starts at 8 a.m., walk starts at 9 a.m. Go to congenitalheartwalk.org for more info.
Dance music
Pull on your boots and scoot to the James “Slim” Hand Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $12 adults, $6 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585
Farmers market
The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com
May 8 City council meeting
The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.
May 10 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
May 13 Household hazardous waste collection
Unload your hazardous waste and used electronics from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mansfield Environmental Collection Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. Free; proof of residency required.
Farmers market
The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Produce, meat, baked goods and handmade crafts will be available. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com
Free mulch
Mansfield residents can bring their trucks, trailers or containers and load up with free mulch from the city from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 N. Mitchell Road. Weather permitting.
