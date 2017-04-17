Where to volunteer in Mansfield

All Star Equestrian
All Star Equestrian needs help grooming, tacking, leading and side walking horses for its therapeutic horseback riding program.
Children and adults with disabilities ride at the nonprofit center, located five miles west of downtown Mansfield.
Call 817-477-1437.
Community Hospice
Community Hospice of Texas, a non-profit, is currently seeking compassionate individuals to support patients and their families who are facing end-of-life challenges.
Volunteers are needed who can sit with patients, 3 to 4 hours, one day per week to give family caregivers a much needed break and an opportunity to run errands or make phone calls to check on families.
Hospice volunteers are compassionate adults who are trained to listen to patients and family members.
Interested persons should contact Volunteer Coordinator Bertha Orona at borona@chot.org or call 682-444-5332.
Mansfield Public Library
Love the library? Want to help make it even better? The Friends group of the Mansfield Public Library is looking for special volunteers for a variety of opportunities.
For more information, call 817-771-0998 and ask for Angela.
Ministry center
Harvesting International Ministry Center seeks volunteers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The center operates a nonprofit Christian food bank based in Mansfield. For more information, call 817-453-3663.
Wesley Mission Center
The Wesley Mission Center is helping community members meet immediate food and financial needs while working with clients toward long-term goals.
Come and share your time by volunteering as an individual or group. Volunteers serve in the thrift store, food pantry and in various program roles. Please visit our website, www.wesleymissioncenter.org, for more information on ways to get involved.
For additional questions, call or email 817.473.6650 or lindseyt@wesleymissioncenter.org.
