What’s going on in Mansfield

April 17 No classes
Students in the Mansfield school district will not have classes today so that teachers can have a staff workday.
Computer classes
Check out computer and internet classes for beginners at 10:15 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
E-book assistance
Find out how to download free books on your Nook or Kindle at 11:15 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St.
April 18 Story Time for Tots
Ages 18 months to 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
April 19 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
Listener’s Story Time
Ages 3 to 6 and their parents will enjoy Listener’s Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
April 20 Live music
Listen to Mansfield’s favorite duo, Scott & Steve, at 6:30 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.
Candidate forum
Meet the candidates for the Mansfield school board and City Council from 7-9 p.m. in a forum sponsored by the MISD Council of PTAs in the community room at Newsom Stadium, 3700 E. Broad St.
Third Thursday
Head downtown where merchants will offer themed shopping and entertainment specials, sidewalk vendors and food trucks from 5-8 p.m. A free 5K fun run starts at Steven's Garden & Grill at 6:30 p.m.
Bilingual Story Time
Ages 3 to 6 and their parents will enjoy Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
April 21 Golf tournament
The second annual Wesley Mission Center Charity Golf Tournament begins at 11 a.m. with check-in, then tees off at 1 p.m. $125 individual, $500 for four-person team. For questions or help with registration, contact Lindsey at lindseyt@wesleymissioncenter.org or 817-473-6650 ext. 218. Proceeds in 2016 helped the Mission Center care for more than 3,000 families in Mansfield and provided over $150,000 in financial assistance.
Baby Story Time
Ages 18 months and younger and their parents will enjoy Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
April 22 Farmers market
The Mansfield Farmers Market opens for the season today from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 703 E. Broad St. Check out fresh fruit and vegetables, handmade crafts and plants.
Dance music
Pull on your boots and scoot to the Mack & Dyan Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585
Story Time for Tots
Ages 18 months to 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
Candidate forum
The League of Women Voters will host a forum for City Council candidates from 6-8 p.m. at Walnut Creek Academy, 1751 N. Walnut Creek Drive.
April 24 City council meeting
The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.
Computer classes
Check out computer and internet classes for beginners at 10:15 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
E-book assistance
Find out how to download free books on your Nook or Kindle at 11:15 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St.
April 25 School board meeting
The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.
Story Time for Tots
Ages 18 months to 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
Reception
The Mansfield school district hosts an appreciation reception in honor of trustee Michael Evans, who is retiring from the school board, at 6 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Public is invited.
April 26 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Listener’s Story Time
Ages 3 to 6 and their parents will enjoy Listener’s Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
Candidate forum
The Historic West Mansfield Community Development Corp. will host a forum for City Council candidates at 7 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church’s Sammons Chapel, 1188 W. Broad St.
April 27 Candidate luncheon
The Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Walnut Creek Country Club, 1151 Country Club Drive. $30 includes lunch, $10 for forum only. www.mansfieldchamber.org.
Bilingual Story Time
Ages 3 to 6 and their parents will enjoy Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
April 28 Mansfield Reads!
Meet Chitra Divakaruni, author of “Oleander Girl,” at Mansfield Reads! An Evening with the Author, starting at 6 p.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
Baby Story Time
Ages 18 months and younger and their parents will enjoy Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
April 29 Spring Fling
The Mansfield High School Band Boosters host the annual Spring Fling and Vendor Market from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the high school, 3001 E. Broad St. Bounce houses, shopping, food trucks, silent auction, car show planned. $2 admission, free for 12 and younger and district employees.
Free mulch
Mansfield residents can bring their trucks, trailers or containers and load up with free mulch from the city from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 N. Mitchell Road. Weather permitting.
Dance music
Pull on your boots and scoot to the Montana Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lake View Road, off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids. BYOB. westernkountryklub.com; 817-800-4585
Comments