JROTC team brings home title

The Mansfield JROTC Drill team brought home its fourth-straight overall grand championship from the Mesquite ISD Military Skills meet April 1.
The team also placed first overall for male color guard, and an overall first-place for Commander Kyle David. The Male Color Guard took first with Color Guard Regulation Jordan Wierzbicki, Jalen German, Marcos Rosa and Kyle David.
The Mansfield team also placed second overall for female color guard, and an overall first place for Commander Sandra Khuon. The female team of Makayla Salas, Anyssa Pedraza, Jordine Boakye and Sandra Khuon placed second in Color Guard Inspection and Color Guard Regulation.
The team took first place overall in Armed Drill, with a first place for Commander Jordan Wierzbicki.
Placing second in Armed Inspection, first in Armed Regulation and first in Armed Exhibition was the team of Rene Salas, Kyle David, Jalen German, Zach Braley, Robert Tejkl, Michael Ramirez, Marcos Rosa, Blake Smith and Auron (Kai) Wadley under the command of Commander Cadet Jordan Wierzbicki.
Placing third overall in Unarmed Drill, third in Unarmed Drill Inspection and third in Unarmed Drill Exhibition was the team of Jordine Boakye, Makayla Salas, Sandra Khuon, Jordan Wierzbicki, Kyle David, Jalen German, Marcos Rosa, Thomas Gordon and Auron (Kai) Wadley under the command of Commander Cadet Anyssa Pedraza.
Placing first in male overal physical training was the Auron (Kai) Wadley, Bishop Evans and Jalen German under the command of Commander Cadet Mason Rooney.
Placing second in Knockout Drill was Auron (Kai) Wadley.
