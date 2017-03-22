Whitt earns Eagle Scout

Austin Whitt has earned the Eagle Scout Award, the highest advancement rank offered by the Boy Scouts of America. Only 4 percent of all Boy Scouts attain the Eagle rank. Whitt is the 89th Eagle Scout in BSA Troop 421, which is sponsored by Grace Presbyterian Church in Arlington.
A Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges and complete a service project to earn his Eagle. Whitt’s service project to improve the memorial garden at the church consisted of adding three concrete pads and benches, wheelchair turnarounds and a section of sidewalk.
During his time in the troop, Whitt was chosen by his peers to join the Order of the Arrow, BSA’s national honor society. He served as troop scribe and backpacked through the mountains of New Mexico at Philmont Scout Ranch.
Whitt is a senior at Mansfield High School, where he is active in National Honor Society, Key Club and Chess Club. He was recently named a National Merit finalist. Whitt plans to major in chemical engineering.
He is the son of Eric and Beverly Whitt of Mansfield.
Comments