What’s going on in Mansfield

March 22 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
March 25 Dance music
Dance to Billy Keeble and Texas Pride from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
March 27 City council meeting
The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.
March 28 School board meeting
The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.
Candidate forum
The Historic West Mansfield Community Development Corp. will host a forum for school board candidates at 7 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church’s Sammons Chapel, 1188 W. Broad St. Mansfield school district Superintendent Jim Vaszauskas will present a voter education presentation at 6 p.m.
April 8 Household hazardous waste collection
Unload your hazardous waste and used electronics from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mansfield Environmental Collection Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. Free; proof of residency required.
April 9 Palm Sunday
April 14 Good Friday
School closed
Schools in the Mansfield district will be closed.
Live music
Listen to Mansfield’s favorite duo, Scott & Steve, at 6 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.
April 16 Easter
April 17 No classes
Students in the Mansfield school district will not have classes today so that teachers can have a staff workday.
