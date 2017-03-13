Community Quest

Spring break and the weather is beautiful! Get outside, learn more about your community, get some exercise and maybe even win a prize in the Mansfield News-Mirror’s fourth annual Scavenger Hunt!
Here's how it works: Cut out or print out (if you're reading this online) a copy of this article. Find all of the answers, fill in the blanks, then return your completed paper to the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Everyone who turns in a completed paper with the correct answers will win a prize, courtesy of the Friends of the Library! No age limits, and you can work together as a family or with your friends. If you want a prize, you'll need to each turn in a paper. Contest ends at 4 p.m. Saturday when the library closes.
Ready to roll?
1. How many years has Methodist Mansfield Medical Center been open? The hospital recently celebrated its anniversary. Hint: There’s a sign outside the hospital that could help. _____________
2. There are statues in front of J.L. Boren Elementary School. How many total children are depicted? ____________
3. Oliver Nature Park was once a getaway for a local family. The family called the natural area a special name. What was it? Hint: Look in the park near the restrooms. ___________________
4. There’s a Civil War cannon ball on display at the Mansfield Historical Museum & Heritage Center. Where was it found? Hint: Look on the second floor. __________________
5. In the trophy case at City Hall, there’s a bright yellow softball from the opening of Big League Dreams. What is the date written on the ball? ________________
6. At Town Park, there are stone steps leading down to the amphitheater. How many steps are there? Just count the ones down the middle, not the ones on the sides. ______________
7. At Julian Feild Park, there are some rocks bigger around than car tire and they’re all in a row. (These are NOT the rocks tucked under the tree at the front, you’ll know the correct ones when you see them.) How many are there? ___________________
8. Head to McKnight Park East of U.S. 287 and go for a walk back to the concession stand to find the plaques on the wall. What is the name of the Mansfield Girls Softball team that won the Pony Championship in 1993? ___________________
9. Go to the big pavilion in the middle of Katherine Rose Memorial Park and wander around to the south side to find a memorial. Who does the memorial honor? ______________
10. What are the Mansfield Public Library’s three values? Look around, they’re on the wall. _____________________________________
Got 'em all? Turn in your finished paper at the library’s front desk and pick out your prize! Thanks for playing!
