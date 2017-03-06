Mansfield residents earn degrees from WGU

Several Mansfield residents have received their degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The university held its 32nd semi-annual commencement ceremony at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando on Feb. 11 and celebrated the graduation of more than 11,000 graduates.
Erica Coleman of Mansfield received her Master of Education in Learning and Technology
Jaimie Moffitt of Mansfield received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management
Ahmad Khadra of Mansfield received his Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management
Robert Stonecipher of Mansfield received his Master of Business Administration
Mark Barfield of Mansfield received his Bachelor of Science in Business Management
At the commencement, the online, nonprofit university recognized 6,982 undergraduates and 4,476 graduates who have completed their degrees in business, information technology, K-12 teacher education, and healthcare,
including nursing.
Comments