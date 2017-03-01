Grilling and gardening

John and Jan Cox never set out to open a restaurant, but when Mansfield diners got a taste of John Cox’s cooking, their side job quickly became their main business.
A two horticulturalists have cultivated a Hill Country-style restaurant in the heart of downtown Mansfield, reaping a crop of devoted fans for Steven’s Garden & Grill.
“We tell people this is backyard grilling at its best,” John Cox said.
Probably because that’s how it began. Her husband was always the cook in the family, Jan Cox said, but he got the fever to open a business after cooking for 80 people at her brother’s Ray Wylie Hubbard concert then helping some friends feed a company picnic for 450.
“We had gone to Puerto Vallarta on vacation and John decided he wanted to do something different,” Jan Cox said. “He wanted to open a restaurant in Mexico, but I said no. I didn’t want to live in Mexico. So he opened one here.”
The two Texas A&M University graduates -- John with a degree in soil science and Jan with a master’s in horticulture -- bought the half-acre lot in 1992 across the street from the Mansfield Feed Mill, which John’s dad Mert owned while he was growing up before selling it to John’s younger brother Reggie. At the time, all that was on the site was a shed, which the couple still uses.
John Cox built a long metal building to house his landscaping business.
“He wanted to build an office to get the business out of the house,” Jan Cox said. “Instead of building a small office, John said why don’t we build a bigger one and rent half. Then John decided we were going to open a retail (plant) nursery.”
By then, Jan Cox had left her job as the Tarrant County Extension horticulturist and was helping her husband with his business. So she took over the retail nursery when it opened in September 1997.
“It held it’s own, but really the landscape business is what we lived on,” she said.
Then John Cox had his epiphany in Mexico.
“When I was 27, sitting in my bean bag chair, drinking a Coors Light and listening to ACDC, I said when I was 45 I was going to make a change,” he said. “The big box stores came in and everything changed. I said I’m tired of this.”
Jan Cox did not have the same dream, but she was willing to support her husband while operating the nursery.
“I said ‘I’ll help you as much as I can, but I feed plants not people,’” she remembers.
The Coxes added a kitchen, bathroom and seven tables, opening half the building as a restaurant in September 2001. The couple didn’t advertise, but Mansfield diners found them anyway.
“We opened at 11 a.m. and by 11:15 we were full,” John Cox said. “The fire went out in the grill. We gave a lot of beans away because I had to get the fire started.”
By the next spring, the couple closed the nursery and used the space for more tables for the restaurant. In 2008, they expanded the kitchen, built a patio in 2010, enlarged the patio again and covered the stage in 2011.
The burgers and fish tacos are the big draws on the menu, the Coxes say. Those, along with the restaurant’s laid-back style, bring diners to Steven’s, at least after they find it. The restaurant is tucked a couple of blocks off Main Street, but can be confusing to people who aren’t familiar with downtown.
“People get frustrated when they can’t find you,” John Cox said. “When they find you, they say ‘This is simple.’”
Bob and Sandy Kunze of Manfield found Steven’s in 2003.
“We stopped in because friends told us they loved it,” Bob Kunze remembers. “We tell everybody.”
The couple loves the atmosphere almost as much as the food, Sandy Kunze said.
“Our grandkids can come and run around,” she said. “People come on the weekend, sit around and relax with friends. I love the fish tacos. I haven’t ever had anything here I didn’t like.”
There will soon be a lot more choices on the menu, as the Coxes modify Steven’s kitchen again.
“We’ll be offering a lot of new things, fried shrimp, fried catfish, french fries, hushpuppies, oysters fried and on the half shell, in the next six weeks or so,” John Cox said.
Steven’s Garden & Grill
223 Depot St.
817-473-8733
stevensgardenandgrill.com
