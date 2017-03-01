Grilling and gardening

2:25 Activist meets with Jacqueline Craig Pause

1:15 Officer who arrested Jacqueline Craig gets interviewed by internal affairs

1:19 Drive through Ash Wednesday

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2

1:48 Perez calls Trump "worst president in history" after winning DNC

1:49 Texas transgender wrestler wins girls state title

0:35 Fire drill turns into real thing when smoke is discovered in downtown Fort Worth building

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco