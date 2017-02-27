What’s going on in Mansfield

February 27 City council meeting
February 28 School board meeting
Story Time for Tots
Ages 18 months to 3 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
March 1 Ash Wednesday
Trivia
Feed the Kids
March 2 Texas Independence Day
March 4 Dance music
Dance to the Ira Bradford and Bustin Loose Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
Fashion show
Check out “An Evening of Pure Elegance, the 8th Annual Prom Fashion Show, XXIVK FASHION” at 6 p.m.,1188 W. Broad St. Admission $10. All proceeds benefit the Dr. Michael A. Evans Sr. Scholarship Foundation. Fashions provided by WhatchamaCallit and Men's Wearhouse.
March 8 Trivia
Feed the Kids
March 10 Live music
Listen to Mansfield’s favorite duo, Scott & Steve, at 6 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.
March 11 Dance music
Dance to the Dr. Honky Tonk Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
Household hazardous waste collection
Unload your hazardous waste and used electronics from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mansfield Environmental Collection Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. Free; proof of residency required.
March 12 Daylight Savings Time begins
March 13 Spring Break
Schools in the Mansfield school district will be closed today through March 17.
City council meeting
March 15 Trivia
Feed the Kids
March 16 Live music
Listen to Mansfield’s favorite duo, Scott & Steve, at 6:30 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.
Third Thursday
Head downtown where merchants will offer themed shopping and entertainment specials, sidewalk vendors and food trucks from 5-8 p.m. A free 5K fun run starts at Steven's Garden & Grill at 6:30 p.m.
March 17 St. Patrick’s Day
Free movie
Pickle Parade weekend kicks off at 7 p.m. with a free showing of “Red River” with John Wayne and Montgomery Clift at the historic Farr Best Theater, 109 N. Main St. Refreshments available.
March 18 Pickle Runs
Kick off the morning with the Pickle 10K, 5K or fun run, starting at 8 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 500 E. Dallas St. Register at pickleparade.org.
Pickle Parade & Palooza
The World’s Only St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade & Palooza steps out at 1 p.m. from St. Jude Catholic Church, 600 E. Dallas St., and proceeds down Main Street. The Pickle Palooza runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in downtown with a Pickle Playground, food and retail vendors, live music and pickle contests. Free.
March 22 Trivia
Feed the Kids
March 25 Dance music
Dance to Billy Keeble and Texas Pride from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
March 27 City council meeting
March 28 School board meeting
March 29 Trivia
Feed the Kids
