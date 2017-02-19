Mansfield Living

February 19, 2017 8:47 PM

What’s going on in Mansfield

By Amanda Rogers

arogers@mansfieldnewsmirror.com

February 22 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Listeners Story Time

Ages 3 to 6 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

February 23 Bilingual Story Time

Ages 3 to 6 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

February 24 Baby Story Time

Ages birth to 18 months and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

February 25 Dance music

Dance to the Bobby Dean Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

February 26 Symphony concert

The Mansfield Wind Symphony, under guest conductor Brian Merrill, will perform at 7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1218 E. Debbie Lane. Free and open to the public.

February 27 City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

February 28 School board meeting

The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.

Story Time for Tots

Ages 18 months to 3 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

March 1 Ash Wednesday

Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

March 2 Texas Independence Day

March 4 Dance music

Dance to the Ira Bradford and Bustin Loose Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

Fashion show

Check out “An Evening of Pure Elegance, the 8th Annual Prom Fashion Show, XXIVK FASHION” at 6 p.m.,1188 W. Broad St. Admission $10. All proceeds benefit the Dr. Michael A. Evans Sr. Scholarship Foundation. Fashions provided by WhatchamaCallit and Men's Wearhouse.

March 8 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

March 10 Live music

Listen to Mansfield’s favorite duo, Scott & Steve, at 6 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.

March 11 Dance music

Dance to the Dr. Honky Tonk Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

Household hazardous waste collection

Unload your hazardous waste and used electronics from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mansfield Environmental Collection Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. Free; proof of residency required.

March 12 Daylight Savings Time begins

March 13 Spring Break

Schools in the Mansfield school district will be closed today through March 17.

City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

March 15 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

March 16 Live music

Listen to Mansfield’s favorite duo, Scott & Steve, at 6:30 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.

Third Thursday

Head downtown where merchants will offer themed shopping and entertainment specials, sidewalk vendors and food trucks from 5-8 p.m. A free 5K fun run starts at Steven's Garden & Grill at 6:30 p.m.

March 17 St. Patrick’s Day

Free movie

Pickle Parade weekend kicks off at 7 p.m. with a free showing of “Red River” with John Wayne and Montgomery Clift at the historic Farr Best Theater, 109 N. Main St. Refreshments available.

March 18 Pickle Runs

Kick off the morning with the Pickle 10K, 5K or fun run, starting at 8 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 500 E. Dallas St. Register at pickleparade.org.

Pickle Parade & Palooza

The World’s Only St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade & Palooza steps out at 1 p.m. from St. Jude Catholic Church, 600 E. Dallas St., and proceeds down Main Street. The Pickle Palooza runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in downtown with a Pickle Playground, food and retail vendors, live music and pickle contests. Free.

March 22 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

March 25 Dance music

Dance to Billy Keeble and Texas Pride from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

March 27 City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

March 28 School board meeting

The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.

March 29 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

