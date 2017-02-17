Local students earn college degrees

University of Oklahoma
Students from 49 states and Washington, D.C., are listed on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus honor roll for the spring 2016 semester.
In most colleges, students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale to be included on the honor roll. Students in the College of Architecture are recognized with a 3.3 or better, and students in the College of Engineering are recognized with a 3.0 or better. Mansfield students named to the honor roll include Kailyn B. Alsup (4.0), John T. Corrigan, Danielle L. Cunningham, John Rogers Diseker, Reagan Holly Ellis (4.0), Megan Rose Grimes (4.0), Dalton L Hatch, Dylan Cole Hooper, Evan Hudgins (4.0), Samuel C. Keltner (4.0), Emma Grace Pinac, Alec M. Swain, Nahrya Nicole Trigg and Andria Nicole Wing.
Howard Payne University
Howard Payne University graduated 95 students during its commencement ceremony held at the close of the fall 2016 semester. Ashley Willis of Mansfield earned a Bachelor of Arts in cross-cultural studies.
Bill Ellis, HPU president, and other university representatives conferred the degrees.
University of North Texas
These Mansfield students received degrees at the University of North Texas’ winter commencement ceremonies: Felix Alvarado Jr., BA in Interdisciplinary Art and Design Studies; MansfieldCheri Lynne Colbert, BAAS in Applied Arts and Sciences; Samantha Alexandrea Crosby, BS in Interdisciplinary Studies; Dustin J Dent, BA in English; Meagan Elizabeth Duncan, BA in English; Kenzie Taryn Gutierrez, BA in Psychology; Malika Marie Jones, BA in Integrative Studies; Halley M King, BBA in Entrepreneurship; Brooke M Laberge, BS in Integrative Studies; Sherrone Donnetta McCowen, BS in Integrative Studies; Shawn Patrick Sutton, BBA in Finance; Collin Ray Tate, BA in Journalism; Taylor Renee Vaughan, BA in English; Elanna Sun Walker, BA in International Studies; Andrea Messina Weidemann, BM in Performance; and Rajeev Sankar Williams, MBA in Business Administration.
UNT is one of Texas' largest universities, offering 101 bachelor's, 82 master's and 38 doctoral degree programs. Many of these programs are nationally and internationally recognized.
